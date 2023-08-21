The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of August 21 to August 25

Get ready for another big week on daytime television! The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 21 to August 25 hint at some huge revelations coming to the soap.

Last week, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pushed Liam (Scott Clifton) away after he professed his love for her. She still wasn't comfortable taking Finn (Tanner Novlan) back, either, but his impassioned pleas seemed to be resonating with her. She wants to return home to the Cliff House with the kids and she wants to be with him...but the threat from Sheila is too great. Is it too great for them to overcome this obstacle as a married couple? Only time will tell.

During Beth's birthday celebration, Hope (Annika Noelle) received lots of well-meaning pressure from her family to reconcile with Liam. Surely she doesn't want to break up her marriage? And it's not like you can't rip up the divorce papers, either. With Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lange) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) telling her that she should get back together with Liam, along with Beth's excitement having her parents in the same place again, suddenly Hope seems to be having second thoughts about divorce.

The week ended with Liam telling Hope that he wants to hold off on the divorce. He's using all of her newfound fame from the Hope for the Future launch as the reason for suggesting that they slow things down so that the press doesn't get word of their separation, especially because they haven't told Beth about it yet.

As he's telling Hope why he was upset about her being with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) after their shared history with him, he starts to think about all of the reasons that they were so good together.

Is a reconciliation in the air? Well, based on this week's spoilers it looks like at least one reconciliation is on the way.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers the week of August 21 to August 25:

Monday, August 21: "Liam makes an impassioned plea; Steffy demands answers; Thomas keeps a secret."

Tuesday, August 22: "Ridge questions Thomas about Hope; RJ chooses an alliance; Hope and Liam make a unified decision."

Wednesday, August 23: "Thomas makes a selfless act; Steffy is stunned by Liam's admission."

Thursday, August 24: "Eric and Ridge have a misunderstanding; Finn sees Steffy for the first time since Kelly's rescue."

Friday, August 25: "Eric protects his legacy and demands respect; Steffy and Finn profess their love."