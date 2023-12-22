The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of December 25-29

It's Christmas week on The Bold and the Beautiful and we have hope that Eric (John McCook) will continue to recover. Let's take a look at what's coming up for the week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 25 to December 29.

Looking back at the past week, there was a lot of tension at Forrester Creations as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) battled with his decision to put his father through Finn's (Tanner Novlan) experimental surgery. The week ended with Eric showing signs of improvement, which is a very welcome sight.

Zende (Delon De Metz) was shocked to learn that Ridge had plans to finish Eric's collection with RJ's (Joshua Hoffman) help, despite Zende's wealth of experience. The tension between Eric's grandsons was palpable.

As we look ahead to the coming week, it's nice to see that Eric will be continuing to recover. It's a Christmas miracle. But there's tension ahead as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plays the protective big sister, watching out for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) as he continues his relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle).

Be advised that there are only three new episodes this week, as Monday's episode is pre-empted by college football and Friday's episode will be a repeat.

Take a look at The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 25 to December 29, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 25

There will be no episode of The Bold and the Beautiful as CBS will be airing college football games all day.

Tuesday, December 26

"Brooke and Ridge worry about Eric’s future. Steffy demands Hope tell her if she truly loves Thomas."

Wednesday, December 27

"Steffy warns Hope not to toy with Thomas, reminding her of the consequences. Finn assures a worried Ridge that he is happy with Eric’s progress."

Thursday, December 28

"Finn stands up for Steffy to a defiant Thomas. Xander is shocked to learn that his new doctor has a connection to the Forrester family."

Friday, December 29

Friday's episode will be a repeat of episode #9048, which originally aired on June 23, 2023.