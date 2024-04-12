The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: who will believe Deacon?

After Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) explosive discovery on The Bold and the Beautiful, he’s been questioning his sanity. When Finn (Tanner Novlan) blows him off, he realizes that finding allies in his quest for the truth might be more difficult than he imagined, so who will be the first to listen to him?

Deacon spent the better part of this week trying to convince Finn that his birth mother is still alive. Finn, for his part, told Deacon that this is a coping mechanism, a reaction to his grief, and that Sheila is, without a doubt, not alive.

In the April 11 episode of B&B , Deacon was about to tell Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about his revelation while Finn told Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy was shocked, and we can only imagine that Ridge will be equally shocked as well.

However, both Steffy and Ridge know all too well that Sheila has fooled them before. In fact, Ridge was just making jokes about her nine toes. Will hearing Deacon’s story change his mind?

We’re going to say that Ridge could be an ally for Deacon, and so could Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Both men worked hard to get Sheila behind bars and it still irks them that she was never punished for her crimes. Now, neither one would join Deacon’s quest to help him, rather their involvement would be to make sure that Sheila is dead, once and for all.

Steffy might also think twice about this news. While Finn seems ready to put it to bed, the thought that Deacon is so sure she’s not dead might not sit well with Steffy either. She might need proof.

At this point, the coroner hasn’t been consulted and the poor mortician was mortified when Deacon started spouting off about the body having ten toes. The autopsy report should note whether or not the body had ten toes, but then again we’re still waiting to learn what was in Sheila’s pocket the night she tried to kill Steffy.

Deacon didn’t make many friends after siding with Sheila, but the people around him might actually take him seriously for their own safety, which means Deacon will end up with a few allies — albeit temporary ones — in his quest to learn if Sheila really is alive.