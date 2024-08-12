The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: will Bill fight for Poppy?

Poppy was led away in handcuffs in the August 12 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful . Will Bill come to Poppy’s defense now that Katie’s accusations seem to be coming true?

Katie has been trying to tell Bill (Don Diamont) that she has concerns about Poppy ( Romy Park ) for a while now, but after RJ (Joshua Hoffman) revealed that Luna (Lisa Yamada) found Tom Starr’s backpack in their apartment — with a tin full of her special mints inside — suddenly it seemed like she had all the evidence she needed for a slam dunk case.

Bill watched as the woman he loves was led from his house in handcuffs, leaving Luna in tears. He’s upset that Poppy lied to him about seeing Tom the day he died, but he knew about the letters and Tom’s assertions that he was Luna’s father.

Will Bill fight the charges being filed against Poppy?

We’re inclined to think that despite his anger of being left in the dark on this whole thing, Bill will fight for Poppy because he knows she’s only been trying to protect her daughter this whole time. While he has a lot of questions about what’s happening, he knows that Poppy’s love for Luna knows no bounds and that’s what guided her all these years.

Bill knows that Luna is upset and he’s going to have to navigate his anger toward Poppy while making sure that his daughter is ok. She just watched her mother being taken to jail in handcuffs, accused of murder, and her boyfriend is the one who gave Katie the information about the backpack. She’s alone in the world, except for Bill — who may or may not be her father.

Bill’s decision to defend Poppy will be based entirely on his love for Luna and the love he wants to hold onto for Poppy. Thankfully, he has resources at his disposal. There’s no question his first call will be to Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), his friend and fixer, who will get to the bottom of this mystery.

It’s hard to tell what the future holds for Bill and Poppy, but so long as Bill is Luna’s father he’s going to be very protective of his daughter, and that means watching out for Luna’s mother until they have some answers.