The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: will Taylor's diagnosis bring Steffy and Hope together?

Though she doesn’t know about Taylor’s illness yet, once Steffy learns that her mother could be dying it will tear her apart. Will this bring Steffy and Hope closer together on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) seem to have a nice little truce going on in their relationship as the two powerful women work toward making Forrester Creations a better place, but there’s no love between Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle). Their relationship has always been fraught with tension, and it didn’t help when Hope kissed Finn (Tanner Novlan).

But when Steffy finds out that her mother is sick, she’s going to go into a tailspin and she’ll need people around her to offer support. Could Hope be one of those people?

After Finn rescued Steffy from Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) cage, Hope tried to extend an olive branch to Steffy but it didn’t go over well. This wasn’t surprising given that if Hope hadn’t kissed Finn, Steffy wouldn’t have been trying to get out of town and she’d never have been in the situation to begin with.

However, news that Taylor (Rebecca Budig) has heart failure is going to destroy Steffy and we think it’s going to bring everyone at Forrester Creations closer together, even Hope and Steffy.

While they might not be friends, exactly, we do think that Hope might take the opportunity to do as much as she can to make Hope for the Future a success to ease Steffy’s mind; Brooke’s Bedroom is already a success and it would make things so much easier for the company if they had two lines that are wowing the fashion world. And given that Hope and Steffy’s kids are growing up as a family, we can see Hope stepping up to be there for Kelly and Hayes when Steffy needs time for herself.

Taylor and Brooke have already talked about their desire to be friends again in hopes that it will smooth the relationship between their daughters. As she faces her condition, Taylor wants to see peace between Steffy and Hope and the silver lining in this tragic situation is that it could very well bring the two rivals together… at least for a little while…

