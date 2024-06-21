The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: with eavesdropping Sheila, no one is safe?

Of all the places for Sheila Carter to live and work in The Bold and the Beautiful, her job and home at Il Giardino give her the ability to listen in on just about every conversation, making her more dangerous than she already is.

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) loves information. Information gives her power over others, so it’s no surprise that she’s enjoying her time at Il Giardino since the bustling Italian eatery is where so many people come to eat.

So far, she’s been able to learn all about Hope’s (Annika Noelle) infatuation with Finn (Tanner Novlan) through Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) conversation with Deacon (Sean Kanan). And now in the June 20 episode , she learned that Tom (Clint Howard), the man who helped save her life and who performed her wedding ceremony, has some concerns about Sheila’s past.

We already know that Sheila is manipulating the information about Hope to work to her advantage. She told Deacon that she wished Finn was married to a woman who, unlike Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), could look past her checkered past and see that she’s trying to change.

However, speaking of her past, Tom did some digging into his new employer and learned all about Sheila’s past. It was enough to send him to Deacon to make sure that his boss and savior was aware of everything she’d done. Though Deacon reassured him that he was well aware of Sheila’s past, Tom still seemed troubled.

What bothers us is that Deacon told Tom to stow his backpack and guitar behind the bar and there’s no way this wasn’t intentional on the part of the writers. Sheila was listening in during their conversation and now Tom, who had been her ally, could become a threat. Might she set him up to take a fall later on? It’s entirely possible. We’d like to think that, if nothing else, she might use him as an intermediary to send messages to Finn and Hope. (We’re Tom fans so we don’t want to see him hurt!)

At this point, everyone needs to stop going to Il Giardino because they all know she’s there. She can use any information she gleans from conversations as a tool to get what she wants, so why take the risk?

