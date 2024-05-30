I'm a fan of The Bold and the Beautiful and everyone needs to stop going to Il Giardino

I don't care how great the pizza is at Il Giardino, it's not worth the trouble! We know that the Forresters, Logans and Spencers need to eat in the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, but they'll be better off avoiding Deacon Sharpe's restaurant if they want to stay away from drama.

Il Giardino, the high-end Italian eatery nestled in a Beverly Hills enclave, has long been a place for LA's well-to-do movers and shakers to meet up in the soaps world, including members of the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families. Evidently, it's good enough for Finn (Tanner Novlan) to drive all the way from Malibu to get pizza for the kids because Kelly (Liam and Steffy's daughter) loves it so much.

(Side note, do you know how far Malibu is from Beverly Hills? And it's not just the distance, it's the traffic...we're talking PCH to the 10 to the 405 and that's no hop, skip and jump if you know what I mean!)

As soon as Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) started working (and living) there with Deacon, everyone should have abandoned ship.

Here are just a few of the terrible things that have happened as a result of the Forresters, Logans and Spencers going to Il Giardino since Sheila started working there:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) saw a selfie that Kelly took there with her friends. Sheila was in the background (minding her own business, in her defense) and Steffy stormed into the restaurant and told her to stay away from her family. She also said she wished Sheila was dead, and not too long after that Sheila "died" after Steffy "killed" her in self-defense.

Finn, after being told by Steffy to stay away from Sheila or risk losing his family, went to pick up pizza at Il Giardino and ended up as an accidental wedding guest. When he appeared in Deacon's photo, Steffy was irate.

Now, on the other hand, the braver members of the group, like Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), chose to brave the waters and go to Il Giardino almost as a dare. Bill had a date with Poppy (Romy Park) there, and he blasted Sheila, their waitress, with his ice-cold demeanor. Li dined there, glaring at Sheila the whole time, and even shoved a plate of food into Sheila's face.

If Sheila is going to work (and live) at the restaurant, then it's time for everyone to bid arrivederci to their favorite Italian eatery, which should now have a sign at the door that says "enter if you dare" because it's no secret that Sheila Carter will likely be there.