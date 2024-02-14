The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Zende to find answers?

Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) thought he finally had the woman of his dreams in his bed on The Bold and the Beautiful. He came into the pool house and found Luna (Lisa Yamada) waiting for him, only she thought he was RJ (Joshua Hoffman). Now that he’s realized that something is horribly wrong in the February 13 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , will he go looking for answers?

After flirting with Luna at the wedding, Zende thought he finally got through to her when he found her in the pool house. But when she woke up and claimed she didn’t remember anything, he was hurt and confused. He was also concerned that she would say their coupling wasn’t consensual — which, as she says, it was, but only because she thought he was someone else.

While he’s obviously concerned about Luna’s welfare, and he’s probably thinking about the damage it could do to his relationship with the family if people think he took advantage of RJ’s girlfriend, there’s no question that Zende will want to know what happened. Things were happening too fast for him the next morning to think about asking the right questions. But there are questions to be asked: why did Luna think she was with RJ, what happened to her and who is responsible?

Finding those answers will help him get through what’s certain to be a big kerfuffle with the family. After all, Luna is beloved by everyone, particularly Eric (John McCook). Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) won’t like knowing that Zende slept with their son’s girlfriend, and the situation could cause tension with Hope (Annika Noelle), who will no doubt side with her brother over her cousin, even though they work together on the Hope for the Future line.

Luna isn’t the only one who is about to go through hard times. Though we know her mother’s special mints are to blame, they won’t excuse the fact that Zende slept with Luna — even if it was consensual — so finding answers will help him explain what happened when his family starts asking questions.