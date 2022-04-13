The Conversations with Friends trailer teases a heartbreaking confession scene from Frances

Conversations with Friends premieres on May 15 on BBC Three and Hulu.

Conversations with Friends is set to follow in Normal People's footsteps and be just as heartbreaking if the new trailer is anything to go by.

Conversations with Friends is a BBC and Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney's debut novel of the same name. The series revolves around the illicit romance between a 21-year-old aspiring writer Frances (Alison Oliver) and the actor Nick (Joe Alwyn).

The problem? Nick happens to be married to Melissa (Sex Education season 3's Jemima Kirke), a well-known journalist who Frances and her best friend/ex-girlfriend Bobbi (Sasha Lane) befriend after one of their spoken word poetry readings.

The trailer leans into this relationship. Over the top of an original song from Phoebe Bridgers, we hear Frances say: "I thought that maybe I was incapable of love, that there was something wrong with me. That isn't true" just as she locks eyes with Nick.

The tension between the two of them builds throughout the teaser, and eventually, we start getting glimpses of Frances and Nick's passionate moments together. The situation gets even more complicated as Bobbi also confesses she's attracted to Melissa.

However, a warning from Melissa that Nick "likes to tell people what they want to hear" hints that Nick might not be as invested as Frances is, shattering their romance.

What follows is likely to be one of the most emotional moments in the entire series. We witness Frances pulling away from Nick, and later see her angrily confessing her love for Nick, despite feeling betrayed that he doesn't like her the same way.

You can watch the Conversations with Friends trailer below:

If this trailer has whetted your appetite for the new series, we don't have long to wait to watch this complicated love story unfold. Plus, the BBC has also released a sneak preview of Conversations with Friends. This clip shows Frances, Bobbi and Melissa enjoying a delightful dip in the Irish Sea, before Nick returns home to prepare dinner. This is clearly from early on in the series, but you can still pick up something between Frances and Nick from the get-go...

Conversations with Friends premieres on Sunday, May 15 on Hulu and on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Normal People is available to stream on Hulu and BBC iPlayer now.