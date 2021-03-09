'The Equalizer' Season 2: CBS re-ups the hit series for 2021-22

CBS has a bona fide hit on its hands with Queen Latifah in The Equalizer. And they'll both be back for Season 2. The network today announced that it's renewed the show for a second season.

The show is the No. 1 scripted series in terms of viewers, CBS reported, in the adults between 24 and 54 demographic, as well as adults 18 to 49, averaging 14.6 viewers. The series made its premiere after Super Bowl LV and debuted to some 23.8 million viewers, the highest for any entertainment program since the 2020 Academy Awards. (Which aired pre-COVID.) The Equalizer managed to keep 40 percent of the Super Bowl postgame show's audience, CBS says.

The new show with Queen Latifah is a reboot of the classic series. She plays Robyn McCall, "an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn."

The Equalizer also stars Chris Noth (Sex and the City), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black), Tory Kittles (Colony) and Adam Goldberg (Saving Private Ryan, Dazed and Confused).

The Equalizer currently airs at 8 p.m. Eastern Sundays on CBS. It's also available for free on the CBS website, and commercial-free on Paramount+. (The former CBS All Access.)

Paramount+ is available on every major streaming service. It runs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year if you don't mind advertising, or $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year if you want to get rid of ads. It also allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS affiliate. In June, the $5.99-a-month option will disappear and be replaced by a $4.99-a-month option that doesn't include the live stream of CBS.

Paramount+ is available on Roku, as well as on Amazon Fire TV. You can watch live sports on Paramount+ — including NFL games — and it's home to a whole new generation of original series.

While you can't watch Paramount+ for free with a cable subscription, you can use that subscription to log in to the CBS website and stream from there.