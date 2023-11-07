The Family Chantel season 5 premiere airs the most awkward scene in the show's history

I've been looking forward to watching The Family Chantel — The Final Chapter, as it’s the final run for the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series. As viewers know, in The Family Chantel season 4 finale, Chantel and Pedro decided to call it quits, with Pedro moving out of their shared family home and Chantel taking the money from their joint bank account. Going into the new episodes, I wondered if their pending divorce would be even more contentious or if they somehow would find themselves in an amicable place.

Well, in the season 5 premiere, it became clear that the gloves were off all around.

In her confessionals, Chantel wasted no time hurling insulting remarks at her ex. She doubted he ever loved her, claimed he did nothing to warrant him thinking he deserved more than half of their assets in a divorce settlement and she wasn't shy about calling him a word that rhymes with "pick."

Then there was Pedro. He repeatedly called Chantel evil and even accused her of calling immigration on him in an attempt to prevent his Green Card from ever being renewed and, furthermore, stop him from one day attaining American citizenship.

I can't forget about the family of the exes in this equation either. I thought Chantel's family loathed Pedro, his mom and his sister before. But in season 5, Chantel's support system had absolutely nothing nice to say about Pedro. The feelings were mutual down in the Dominican Republic about Chantel.

Although I was intrigued by this from start to finish, I ended the episode with one important question on my mind. How could they show Pedro brushing his teeth like that?

In the scene in question, Pedro was getting ready to meet Chantel for the first time in months. They both agreed to the terms of their divorce, but the exes needed to meet in person with a realtor to discuss the sale of their home. As the camera crew showed Pedro getting ready for the day, they panned to him standing in front of the bathroom mirror with nothing on but a white tank top and white briefs, better known as tighty whities. He then inexplicably places one foot on the bathroom countertop and lunges as he brushes his teeth. Take a look at the image below to help paint the picture.

Pedro, whut?#TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/gdiFqSYhqwNovember 7, 2023 See more

In all of my years of living, I can't recall ever seeing a person brush their teeth like that. I had to think, "Perhaps he gets more leverage that way when brushing, which leads to cleaner teeth." But if that were the case, wouldn't dentists recommend it?

Looking at X (formerly known as Twitter), I wasn't the only one who was confused by the scene. Check out a few of these posts.

Ummmm.....why is Pedro's foot on the sink while he is brushing his teeth?! Where do they do that at?#90DayFiance, #thefamilychantel pic.twitter.com/hw2KfVud9VNovember 7, 2023 See more

Ummmm…why was Pedro brushing his teeth with one leg up on the counter? Showing off his tighty whities? #TheFamilyChantelNovember 7, 2023 See more

I only came back to X to say…i could’ve lived without seeing Pedro’s hairy butt and him lifting his leg up like that just to brush his teeth #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/WuCnCQVIpSNovember 7, 2023 See more

we really DID NOT need to see Pedro brushing his teeth like that?! #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/wMXw2v9EsJNovember 7, 2023 See more

Now why Pedro put his leg up like that to brush his teeth?! #TheFamilyChantelNovember 7, 2023 See more

With all of that said, let me make it clear that I'm not tearing Pedro down. I'm simply confused by his hygiene habits.

The Family Chantel continues airing new episodes on Monday on TLC. Episodes become available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus.