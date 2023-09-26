The Family Chantel — The Final Chapter: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the 90 Day spinoff series

Chantel and Pedro are holding no punches as they rumble toward divorce in The Family Chantel — The Final Chapter.

It's hard to believe that 90 Day fans first met the duo back in 2016 when they starred in 90 Day Fiancé season 4. Back then, she and Pedro were madly in love and planning a wedding, yet keeping their pending nuptials a secret from her family. That arguably would prove to be a big mistake for the couple, as her family never appeared to really trust Pedro after finding out he was in on the lie with Chantel. Conversely, Pedro's mom and sister haven't exactly been #TeamChantel either.

Sadly between their feuding families and the issues that naturally come along for a young married couple, Chantel and Pedro weren't able to make it, leading them to initiate divorce proceedings back in The Family Chantel season 4. Now with the divorce underway and Chantel and Pedro calling each other out for various misdeeds, The Family Chantel season 5 may be the most explosive season to date.

Here's everything we know about The Family Chantel — The Final Chapter.

The final season of The Family Chantel kicks off on Monday, November 6, at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC. The episode becomes available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus the next day.

In the UK, the series will make its way to Discovery Plus, but we don’t have an exact premiere date at this time.

The Family Chantel — The Final Chapter trailer

Looking at the trailer, the divorce between Chantel and Pedro is unfortunately going to be very explosive. By the way, Pedro actually takes a swing at someone. Take a peek for yourself.

The Family Chantel — The Final Chapter premise

Here is the synopsis for the season:

"The Family Chantel returns for its final, most explosive chapter. Last season ended with Pedro hitting his breaking point and ultimately making the decision to file for divorce. Chantel, desperate for support, had Winter and Karen move into the home she once shared with Pedro. The division between the two families manifested to the extreme while jaw-dropping revelations and emotional moments played out between Pedro and Chantel.

"Now, the finale season of The Family Chantel brings us to the end of this couple's story. Nine months later, and both are desperate to move on from one another. As their divorce inches closer to the finish line, accusations and old resentments make any kind of agreement no easy feat. Decisions such as selling the house, and who gets what possession, are almost impossible between the two. While both believe they are on the right side of this divorce, each family is intensely feuding as they fight to defend their own.

"As viewers bid farewell to the couple's journey together, all the twists and turns of this season mark an inevitable end to The Family Chantel. From cultural clashes and language barriers to secrets revealed, this final chapter promises to deliver highly charged moments until the very last minute when the families meet face to face for one last time."

The Family Chantel — The Final Chapter cast

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, The Family Chantel (Image credit: TLC)

The cast is again led by Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. The soon-to-be exes are joined by Chantel's family: Karen (mom), Thomas (dad), Winter (sister) and River (brother). Pedro's mom Lydia and sister Nicole are also featured in the new season.

By the way, for those who watched Lydia on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3, her then-boyfriend Scott is also making an appearance in the last season of The Family Chantel.

How to watch The Family Chantel

Episodes of The Family Chantel air live in the US on TLC. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . You can also stream episodes on Max and Discovery Plus.

In the UK, episodes are expected to stream on Discovery Plus.