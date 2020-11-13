The first teaser trailer for the Fresh Prince reunion shows you can go home again

A little less than a week out from the 30-year reunion of most of the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, we now have our first real look at the special coming to HBO Max on Nov. 16.

The gang isn't all there, of course — most notably the late James Avery. But the rest of the family is getting back together for the first time in three decades. First among them is the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith. It was his show, of course. But also returning are Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

And there's a special sit-down with Janet Hubert, who played the first incarnation of Aunt Vivian before being replaced by Reid after Season 3.

The trailer starts out in the most YouTube way possible — Will Smith with a phone in his face. All Will, all the time. But it's pretty evident pretty quickly just how much this group was and still is family.

"Nobody ever asked me if I could act," Smith says. Ribeiro doesn't miss a beat: "And you couldn't." The party starts from there. But there's definitely going to be some tears flowing when it comes to Avery, who anchored the Banks family as Uncle Phil.

Six seasons. 148 episodes. And 30 years later. It's going to be quite the reunion.

HBO Max is the streaming version of HBO that costs the exact same amount — $14.99 monthly — as the legacy HBO, and also has all of the same content of the legacy HBO. But HBO Max goes further with all kinds of next exclusives, like this reunion special. HBO Max also has new exclusive series like Raised by Wolves and Love Life.

HBO Max also is home to content from other WarnerMedia-owned brans like TCM, Cartoon Network, TNT and more.