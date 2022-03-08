The Future Game Show: Spring Showcase returns March 24

Get excited gamers, The Future Game Show: Spring Showcase is set to return on Thursday, March 24. The show, brought to you by GamesRadar+, will offer a tantalizing look at some of the most exciting games of the year, with more than 40 games for PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC, eight never-before-seen world exclusives and more as part of the showcase.

The Future Game Show: Spring Showcase will take place at 6 pm ET/10 pm UK on March 24, with the show being broadcast on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.

"The Future Game Show is back for 2022 and our new Spring Showcase event will be a truly multi-format experience showcasing the most exciting up-and-coming titles of 2022," said Daniel Dawkins, content director of Games and Film at Future. "Join us as we reveal some incredible new games, chat to the developers behind the scenes and take a first look at new exclusive gameplay from some of 2022’s most hotly anticipated new releases."

Among the game publishers that will be featured at The Future Game Show: Spring Showcase are Frontier Foundry, Nacon and Team17. In addition to the world premieres and exclusive game play demonstrations, the event will also have developer interviews, trailers and news announcements for upcoming games.

Building up to The Future Game Show: Spring Showcase, daily game announcements of the more than 40 titles taking part in the showcase will be made on social media, specifically from the GamesRadar and Future Game Show Twitter accounts. Other info, including hosts and support efforts for Ukrainian developers will also be announced in the buildup to March 24.

Those interested will also be able to co-stream The Future Game: Spring Showcase.

The Future Game Show is GamesRadar’s premiere digital games showcase, last year its three shows reached over 70 million views. The Spring Showcase will be the first of three shows planned for 2022, with additional shows planned for the Summer and Autumn.