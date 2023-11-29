The Gold gets second series as the BBC reveals who'll return

The Gold, starring Hugh Bonneville as a London cop chasing the gold nicked in the infamous 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery, is getting a second series.

The first series was a huge hit for the BBC, with the opening episode launching on BBC One and iPlayer netting 8.7 million viewers, placing it in the UK's top five most-watched new dramas of the year so far across all platforms and channels.

Hugh Bonneville (Brian Boyce), Charlotte Spencer (Nicki Jennings), Emun Elliott (Tony Brightwell), Tom Cullen (John Palmer), Stefanie Martini (Marnie Palmer) and Sam Spruell (Charlie Miller) all return.

However, Jack Lowden won't be back as criminal Kenneth Noye. Nor will Dominic Cooper be returning as dodgy solicitor Edwyn Cooper. Of course, either could be added to the cast at a later date, but at the moment neither are mentioned. The Gold season 1 perfectly set up the possibility of a second series, ending with Brian Boyce realizing the stolen gold had been split in two, meaning they'd have to chase down the other half.

Jack Lowden won't be back as criminal Kenneth Noye (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais)

Teasing the plot for The Gold season 2, the BBC says: "Following the conviction of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink’s-Mat gold, the police (Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, Emun Elliot) realised that those criminals only ever had half of it. Series two explores what happened to the other half, and the criminal fortune it created. As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime, while the police embark on dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police."

Writer and Executive Producer, Neil Forsyth says: "I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to tell the rest of the Brink's-Mat story, which sees the consequences of the robbery and its aftermath grow only more surprising, dramatic and far-reaching, both in Britain and around the world."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: "We’re immensely proud to partner with Neil Forsyth and the team to continue the story of The Gold. Millions of viewers across the U.K. were enthralled with its gripping and confident exploration of the fallout from the notorious Brink’s-Mat robbery and, as we saw, there's still so much more left for DCS Boyce and the team to uncover."

The new series will be six parts.