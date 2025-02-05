The Goonies plead get 'us all together' as sequel talk ramps up
The Goonies cast reunites and they're keen on a new movie...
The Goonies cast is as desperate as fans of the 1980s classic for a sequel with one star pleading just get "us all together".
The gang reunited to celebrate as Ke Huy Quan, who played Richard "Data" Wang, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was joined by Corey Feldman (Mouth), Kerri Green (Andy), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Josh Brolin (Brand) and Chris Columbus, who wrote the screenplay, at the ceremony in Hollywood.
And in quotes via Variety it's clear how much enthusiasm there is for making a second movie. Indeed Feldman revealed that he and co-star Sean Astin got as far as developing an idea for a new film about a decade ago. However, the director of The Goonies (1985), Richard Donner, thought it would be too expensive.
Feldman said: “All I can say is, get us all together. Everybody is looking good. Sean's looking good. Josh is looking good. We're all looking good still, and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die… there's hope.”
Ke Huy Quan also supported the idea of a sequel. "It's one of the most asked questions in my life. I would love for it to happen."
Meanwhile, Quan’s new movie Love Hurts also features Sean Astin. It sees Quan in his first leading man role. The makers tease: " [Ke Huy] Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where 'For Sale' signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She's not happy.
"Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried."
If you want to watch The Goonies you can for free via NBC in the US and Netflix in the UK. Love Hurts will premiere exclusively in movie theaters on February 7.
