The Grand Tour fans applaud James May after 'nasty' crash

The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick is now available to stream on Prime Video and the internet is talking about James May's shocking crash which resulted in a couple of minor injuries.

The new special follows motoring enthusiasts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May as they head to Scandinavia’s icy wilderness for an epic new road trip beginning in the Lofoten Islands in northern Norway.

Unsurprisingly, the trip in The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick is picturesque and we see some gorgeous locations throughout, but a dramatic crash in the feature-length special has got audiences talking.

When it comes to driving and racing fast cars, there's always risk attached, and fans were shocked when James May crashed his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII into the side of a tunnel, which had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Thankfully though, a scan at a local hospital revealed that James suffered a broken rib, along with a cut lip caused by a walkie-talkie, but nothing more serious than that. In fact, he was pretty chilled out about the whole thing and seemed more concerned about his beef Hula Hoops and how they'd survived the crash!

Taking to Twitter, fans have been talking about the "nasty" accident and how they're pleased James managed to walk away from that one mostly unharmed.

Just watching the latest #TheGrandTour episode now. That crash @MrJamesMay.. my god that was nasty. Glad you are still with us!!September 15, 2022 See more

What a massive crash from @MrJamesMay in the new series of #TheGrandTour - glad he’s ok. Great special @JeremyClarkson @RichardHammond 👏🏼👏🏼September 16, 2022 See more

Just finished watching #TheGrandTour #ScandiFlick Poor James May!! 😱 And the little #MitsubishiEvo that could! 🥰September 16, 2022 See more

I have to applaud @MrJamesMay! That was some f*cking crash! And you took it like a champ! Got out the car and walked himself over to the ambulance! 👏👏👏👏#thegrandtour #scandiflick @thegrandtourSeptember 16, 2022 See more

Oh f***! That‘s quite a crash on #TheGrandTour #AScandiFlick pic.twitter.com/SyJSDYSn0ESeptember 15, 2022 See more

James May has recounted the incident in the Sunday Times (opens in new tab) and has reassured fans it looked worse than it actually was. He said: "I could easily big this up, but in truth it wasn’t as bad as it possibly looks. Hammond has much better crashes. The scan at the nearby hospital revealed that I’d 'done a rib', as I believe sporting types say."

The presenter added: "I also banged my head on the window frame, but obviously not that badly as I could still form coherent sentences, mostly about the fate of my precious bag of beef Hula Hoops (my “rider”), which I was saving for later.

"In one of the internal camera stills, you can see them levitating in the cabin en route to my face, closely followed by my walkie-talkie, which took a piece out of my top lip. Someone found them and tossed them into the ambulance with me. I await the sponsorship deal."

The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.