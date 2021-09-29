'The Great British Bake Off' fans can't get enough of this BRILLIANT Jürgen moment from last night

Jürgen has become a fan favourite on this year's 'The Great British Bake Off'.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith aren't the only ones who are loving everything about The Great British Bake Off 2021 star Jürgen at the moment. Fans have also been drawn to his warm and friendly nature and can't get enough of the baker from Germany's Black Forest.

But last night's The Great British Bake Off saw a Jürgen moment that left fans thrilled when he was awarded Star Baker for the second week running... only this time his family FINALLY answered the phone when he rang to tell them the good news.

Hurrah! Jürgen's family finally answered the phone when he called with the news he was Star Baker for the second week running. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Last week saw Jürgen become the first Star Baker of the new series after he wowed with his anti-gravity nightlight cake for the showstopper challenge, and last night's biscuit week also saw him impress with a fully working toy windmill, made entirely out of biscuits!

But when Jürgen called his family to tell them about his Star Baker victory last week fans were left feeling sorry for him when no one answered. Thankfully he had more success last night when he called home for the second time.

Fans took to social media to share their happiness at the moment someone finally answered the phone to Jürgen...

Britain when Jurgen’s family actually answer the phone #GBBO pic.twitter.com/a9UP5a5SY1September 28, 2021 See more

I could not have coped if Jurgen's family did not answer his 2nd star Baker phone call 😭😭 #GBBOSeptember 28, 2021 See more

Fgs Jurgen's family answering the phone has me in bits. Im a grown man. #GBBOSeptember 28, 2021 See more

Genuinely thought Jurgen’s family was going to make a thing of not answering the phone every week 🙈😂 #GBBOSeptember 28, 2021 See more

Sadly Biscuit Week wasn't such a success for Jairzeno and he became the second baker to be voted out of the tent after his toy ship made from gingerbread lost a sail at the last moment.

Next week's The Great British Bake Off is bread week, but can Jürgen prove that he is a star in the kitchen when it comes to baking savoury offerings?

Considering his baking profile states that he started making his own traditional German bread when he couldn't find any in the UK, and that he is particularly well-known for his Jewish challah bread, something tells us Bread Week is right up Jürgen's street!

Could he make Star Baker three weeks in a row?

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.