‘The Great British Bake Off’ fans in HYSTERICS at Maggie’s baking blunder

The Great British Bake Off 2021 watchers were in fits of laughter at last night’s episode (Tuesday 12 Oct.) when Maggie’s sticky toffee puddings ended in disaster as she forgot to add flour.

It was Dessert Week this week in the tent and the bakers were tasked with making four sticky toffee puddings, served with crème anglaise and a tuile biscuit for the technical challenge.

They had just ninety minutes to complete the challenge and dish it up for Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith to be judged.

As Maggie’s creation began bubbling in the oven, she described them as “splodgy messes in the bottom of the pudding bases” as there seemed to be no hope of them rising. She then went on to say, “I must have left something out but I don’t think I did. It’s all ticked off” as she looked at the recipe page. But, when fellow baker Giuseppe pointed out that flour was on the other page, Maggie soon realised where she went wrong.

As she attempted to tip her mix out of the pudding base, the outcome was rather unfortunate as it was indeed a “splody mess,” which left Maggie laughing at her mishap.

Maggie’s botched sticky toffee puddings didn’t go unnoticed by Prue and Paul as Paul joked that it looked like caramelised onion chutney and that it was “a fair old disaster” by Prue.

Poor Maggie's sticky toffee puddings were a bit of a disaster on 'The Great British Bake Off'! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Maggie took the feedback with good humour as she then quipped that she had made them a gluten-free sticky toffee pudding.

Unfortunately, Maggie was sent home this week, which left fans devastated. But, viewers also took to Twitter to laugh along with Maggie at her unfortunate sticky toffee puddings...

maggie’s sticky toffee pudding has to be my favourite moment so far 😭 #gbboOctober 12, 2021 See more

Maggie’s sticky toffee pudding😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #GBBOOctober 12, 2021 See more

Maggie’s sticky toffee pudding *might* just be the greatest thing ever served on Bake Off. #GBBOOctober 12, 2021 See more

Maggie's sticky toffee pudding I'm dying!! #GBBOOctober 12, 2021 See more

"I made a gluten free sticky toffee pudding" Have to love Maggie 😂#gbboOctober 12, 2021 See more

Me laughing at Maggie when this is exactly what sticky toffee pudding would look like if I ever attempted it #GBBO pic.twitter.com/t8vaibXnQTOctober 12, 2021 See more

That zoom in on Maggie's burnt Sticky Toffee Pudding is one of my fave TV moments of 2021 😂 #GBBOOctober 12, 2021 See more

Next week is German week for the bakers as they must attempt to make traditional German biscuits in the signature, a torte fit for a prince in the technical, and a magnificent tiered cake using yeast for the showstopper challenge.