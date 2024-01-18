The iconic EastEnders set has been sold by the BBC — here's why

The EastEnders set and other studios at Elstree have been sold to insurance company Axa as part of a drive to raise funds.

The 16-acre site is home to Albert Square, providing the backdrop for the beloved BBC One soap, as well as housing seven stages, a workshop, office, and post-production facilities.

But fans don't need to worry, as Axa has agreed to lease part of the studio campus for 25 years, meaning EastEnders will still be filmed on-site for the foreseeable future.

The BBC's chief financial officer Alan Dickson said: "The sale of the Elstree Centre site is part of an ongoing review of the BBC's property portfolio in order to provide the best value for licence fee payers.

"As part of the sale, the EastEnders site has been secured on a long-term lease and Elstree will continue to be the home of Albert Square."

Meanwhile, Axa said it would redevelop the historic Elstree complex to capitalize on the high demand for UK film and TV studios.

John O'Driscoll, global co-head of real estate for AXA IM Alts, said: "The structure of the transaction allows the BBC to continue its production on the site for at least another 25 years while providing us with the opportunity to invest in the site to create new world-class studios.

"The whole area has a long and illustrious history of producing some of the world's most celebrated films and television series and, under our stewardship, we aim to continue that legacy."

He added that the move was "underpinned by increasing demand from an ever-broader array of production houses, content creators and broadcasters".

Walford East is the fictional tube station and part of the EastEnders set. (Image credit: BBC)

BBC Elstree Centre was originally created as a film studio for Neptune Films when it first opened in 1914 and converted for use as a television studio in 1960, before going on to be sold to the BBC in 1984.

There, it launched EastEnders and has also been used for several beloved shows including Children In Need, Casualty, and Top Of The Pops.

This is not the first property the BBC has sold in recent months, as they recently sold the Maida Vale music studios and are due to move out of Wogan House, in central London, which is home to BBC Radio 2.

EastEnders airs on BBC One and iPlayer.