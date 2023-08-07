The Little Mermaid on Disney Plus will soon be part of our world

Disney fans will soon be able to sing along to the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid at home, as the streaming debut of The Little Mermaid on Disney Plus has been set for Wednesday, September 6. The movie arrives a little more than three months after its premiere in movie theaters.

Retelling the animated classic, The Little Mermaid follows Ariel (Halle Bailey), a beautiful and spirited young mermaid and daughter of King Triton (Javier Bardem) with a thirst for adventure and a longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea. While visiting the surface, she falls for the dashing Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). To try and follow her heart, Ariel makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), giving her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life — and her father's crown — in jeopardy.

In addition to Bailey, Bardem, Hauer-King and McCarthy, The Little Mermaid cast features Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik. It was directed by Rob Marshall.

The Little Mermaid released on May 26 as part of the 2023 summer blockbuster movie slate. It lived up to that moniker, earning $542 million at the global box office. It is also rated "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes , with audiences particularly enjoying the new look at the iconic fairy tale; read WTW's The Little Mermaid review here.

The movie is not all that Disney Plus subscribers are getting on September 6, there is also going to be a number of special features available to watch. This includes Bardem's performance of the song "Impossible Child" and song breakdowns of "Passing the Dinglehopper" and "Under the Sea."

You must be a Disney Plus subscriber to watch The Little Mermaid on the streaming service. If you are not one already, it is available as a standalone service just about everywhere, but US consumers have the option to package it with Hulu and ESPN Plus at a discounted price in what is known as the Disney Bundle.

Of course, if you don’t want to wait until September 6 to watch The Little Mermaid at home or prefer not to sign up for a monthly subscription service, The Little Mermaid is available right now via digital video on-demand to rent or purchase.