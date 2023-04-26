The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel team lines up next show

With only a few episodes left in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5, and the hit comedy series overall, the Mrs. Maisel team of creators have already got their next show lined up. Reuniting with Prime Video, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino have gotten the green light for two eight-episode seasons of a new series, Étoile.

After taking on the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s in Maisel, the Palladinos' latest TV show sees them dance their way into the world of international ballet. Here is the official synopsis for Étoile per Prime Video:

"Set in New York City and Paris, Étoile follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars."

A handful of actors are already attached to the series. They include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum and Emmy winner Luke Kirby, Camille Cottin (Call My Agent!), Simon Callow (Outlander), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and David Alvarez (West Side Story). However, who they are playing is still a mystery.

"Amy and Dan are brilliant creators of remarkable and enduring characters and one-of-a-kind storytelling," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. "We're incredibly excited forÉtoile, as we have no doubt Amy, Dan and their team will continue to produce incredible and impactful event television that we can't wait to share with our global Prime audiences."

"Well, guess that plan for early retirement will have to wait. Instead, we've decided to embark on an international journey with an unbelievable group of players and the most talented ballet dancers in the world. We will sleep when we're dead," said Sherman-Palladino and Palladino.

In addition to Maisel, Sherman-Palladino has been behind hit TV shows like Gilmore Girls, Veronica's Closet and Bunheads.

There is no word on when Étoile is going to make its grand debut, but whenever it does, it will do so exclusively on Prime Video.

In the meantime, there are five episodes left of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with the series finale set to air on May 26. Keep up with the series with our Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 recaps and check out what questions The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel still needs to answer in season 5.