The Masked Singer US fans have a bizarre theory about Thingamabob based on trident clue

Masked Singer fans are continuing to play the world's favorite guessing game, as they try to figure out who's hiding behind an array of wacky costumes.

This time, people's attention has turned to Thingamabob after they delivered a rendition of Perfect by Ed Sheeran. But as they've been marked safe, fans will have to wait to find out their true identity.

However, some think they've already cracked who Thingamabob is after a clue seemed to give the game away. During week 2, the Mega Clue was a bunch of shields and they said that they "left their trident and brought out shields to “rock” their performance".

It's the trident that fans have honed in on, with many speculating that the true identity of Thingabob could be Jason Momoa, who has famously starred in Aquaman and upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In the film, Aquaman is frequently depicted with his trident so this is a big clue that seems to point in Jason's direction, that and the fact that Thingamabob is a tall costume and the actor is 1.93 m (6ft 3) in height.

Taking to Twitter, fans seem to be in agreement that Jason Momoa is under the costume, but could it be him? Or is this a red herring?

Other clues for Thingamabob include a Hotel California ornament, a money jar with an image of a bell on it, and he recently said: "Rock music was something that I grew up with and it transformed me. So for me, I want my voice to be the biggest clue."

So far that's all very vague but other panel guesses have included Metallica's lead singer James Hetfield based on that rock clue in particular, as well as NFL star Terrell Owens, and wrestler Chris Jericho, but fans definitely seem convinced it could be Jason Momoa instead.

Thingamabob will perform once again, but so far we've eliminated McTerrier and Ram who were unmasked as celebrity chef Duff Goldman and sportscaster Joe Buck respectively. But who's next to be unmasked?

