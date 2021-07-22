The Moon brothers reunite nine years after leaving 'EastEnders'

The Moon Brothers have been reunited for a brand new acting project nine years after they left EastEnders!

Tony Discipline and Matt Lapinskas made their acting debut as Eddie Moon's (David Essex) two sons, Tyler and Anthony Moon, on the beloved BBC1 soap in 2011.

Although they were series regulars, neither brother stayed for very long. Anthony Moon (Matt Lapinskas) was last seen in Walford in August 2012 when he was forced to move away after he lost the emporium in a poker game with Derek Branning.

Tyler (Tony Discipline) stayed in the soap for another year but made his final appearance in August 2013, when he left to work on a cruise ship with Anthony.

Now though, the Moon brothers are back together for a brand new project. Although there's not much info available about what they're working on just yet, Tony shared a sneaky snap of the pair on Instagram yesterday with the caption "Sooo good to be back on set with my broski @mattlapinskas" yesterday.

A post shared by Tony Discipline (@tonydiscipline) A photo posted by on

Matt was clearly just as excited about the reunion! He'd also posted the same photo, saying it was "always a pleasure to catch up and do some amazing work", and shared a side-by-side snap of the duo then and now on his Instagram story.

He also revealed that the project is filming in Essex in another photo that he posted, which he captioned: "Lovely day filming in Essex enjoying life back on set! Hope everyone is still chasing there [sic] dreams be brave and take risk! Enjoy your life you only get one!"

A post shared by Matt Lapinskas (@mattlapinskas) A photo posted by on

With the pair acting alongside one another once again, might there be a possible EastEnders reunion on the cards in the future?

EastEnders continues tonight on BBC1 at 7:35 pm and all of the weeks' episodes are currently available on BBC iPlayer. You can read spoilers for tonight's episode here.

