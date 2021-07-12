'EastEnders' spoilers: Bobby Beale gets a birthday surprise!

Bobby Beale has more suprise than one on his birthday in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bobby Beale is feeling miserable on his 18th birthday, as he thinks that everyone has forgotten his big day. In reality, nan Kathy Beale, brother Peter Beale and girlfriend Dana Monroe are preparing a surprise party for him at the restaurant. When the door opens, the guests quickly hide, ready to jump out with a big 'Happy Birthday!'

Harvey Monroe (played by Ross Boatman) arrives in Albert Square to meet his daughter's new boyfriend. (Image credit: BBC)

Instead of Bobby, however, it's the guests who get the surprise, as a mysterious stranger has arrived instead. It's soon revealed that it's Dana's dad Harvey Monroe who has walked in!

As the party gets going, Sonia Fowler has been trying to talk to her dad Rocky Cant. But he keeps fobbing her off to dance with Kathy Beale and encourage Whitney Dean to pursue her singing.

Has Sonia been let down by her dad yet again?

Kheerat Panesar's actions have hurt the family. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar can't believe that son Kheerat Panesar walked out of his own brother's funeral. She has a massive go at him and Kheerat feels ashamed that he couldn't deal with being there.

Honey Mitchell is still determined to look out for a grieving Suki, after realising that she hasn't been eating. Honey brings round a lasagne for the family and is pleased when Suki takes a bite. Ash Panesar is surprised to find Honey with her mother but she's pleased that at least her mum seems to have rallied a little.

Frankie Lewis is freaked out at the thought of driving since her accident! (Image credit: BBC)

Frankie Lewis is feeling rattled as dad Mick Carter arranges to take her for another driving lesson. When Mick starts talking to her about where they can go, Frankie has a flashback of running over sister Nancy Carter.

Mick is shocked when Frankie unexpectedly does a runner and doesn't know what to make of it. Later, Mick realises that he needs to be honest with his daughter. He breaks the news to her that his wife Linda is having Max Branning's baby. What will Frankie say?

Could Tommy Moon could be the next Harry Kane in waiting? (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Phil Mitchell takes girlfriend Kat Slater's boy Tommy Moon out for a kick around. Callum Highway spots Phil but will he try again to enlist his help with keeping Ben Mitchell in check?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:35 pm. All of this week's episodes are available on iPlayer from Monday 19 July 2021.