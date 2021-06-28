'EastEnders' spoilers: Nancy Carter is in danger!!

Nancy Carter is the victim of a hit-and-run in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nancy Carter has a mix of emotions after her divorce from Tamwar Masood is finalised. After announcing the news to her parents Mick Carter and Linda Carter, Nancy is grateful when her mum offers her some support. Nancy reveals to her mum that she's thinking about entering some weightlifting competitions and Linda is encouraging.

Mick Carter asks Zack Hudson to give his daughter a driving lesson. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Nancy's half-sister Frankie Lewis is feeling a bit down, so their dad Mick arranges for his daughter to have another driving lesson, this time with Zack Hudson. But it looks like Mick's made a big mistake, as Frankie clearly has the hots for Zack. When she arrives for the driving lesson, Zack's half-sister Sharon Beale is surprised to see that Frankie looks like she's dolled herself up for a date!

Zack unwisely suggests to Frankie that they drive to the pub, as she can drive him home. When Frankie gets into the car to take them home, she's feeling a little nervous, as she's not very used to driving in the dark. A tipsy Zack insists she'll be fine.

On the way back, Frankie's fears are realised in the most terrible manner when she doesn't judge the road properly and hits something... It's Nancy, who is left lying motionless in the street! Has Frankie just killed her own sister?

Phil Mitchell is distracted as Kat Slater launches 'Kat Cabs'. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater proudly officially opens her brand new cab company that she's running out of the old launderette. She reveals 'Kat Cabs' to a small gathering but her attention is taken by Phil Mitchell, who is clearly distracted to see his son Raymond there with his mum Denise Fox.

Later, Kat decides to put in a good word for Phil and she asks Denise if she could let Phil see Raymond sometimes. But Denise flat out refuses!

After explaining to Patrick Trueman what's just happened, Denise is given food for thought after Patrick suggests that she could let Raymond see Phil... Without him discovering he's his dad.

Denise heads to the launderette to find Phil and awkwardly asks if he wants to babysit Raymond. Phil is over the moon to be left looking after his son.

After bonding with the little boy, Phil can't help himself and accidentally let's slip the big secret – he tells Raymond that one day the launderette will all be his... Because he's his DAD!

Ruby Fowler has been struggling with her fertility problems for some time. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruby Fowler is stunned when Patrick Trueman turns up to talk to her and her husband Martin Fowler. He returns the items that his son Isaac Baptiste stole from their house.

With a hospital appointment for her fertility issues about to happen, Ruby can't deal the drama. But Martin, having dealt with his ex Stacey Slater's mental health problems, insists that everything is fine, even offering Patrick a bit of advice.

After Ruby and Martin return from her hospital procedure, Jean Slater checks in on them. Martin thanks his ex-mum-in-law Jean for handling the situation with Isaac so well after Isaac confronted her and Ruby.

Jean tells Martin that she hopes Isaac will get the help he needs.

Bobby Beale lied to girlfriend Dana Monroe about his past and she was horrified when she found out! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Bobby Beale is gutted that Dana Monroe chucked him and is scathing when brother Peter Beale tries to say there are plenty more fish in the sea...

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm (air date may change due to Euro 2020 football).