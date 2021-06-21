'EastEnders' spoilers: Isaac Baptiste confronts Ruby Fowler!

Isaac Baptiste wants some answers from Ruby Fowler in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:00 pm - air date may change due to football, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Isaac Baptiste's obsession with researching the demise of his brother Paul Trueman continues. As girlfriend Lola Pearce heads off for work, he gets stuck into going through what he's come up with so far on Paul's connection to Ruby Fowler's dad Johnny Allen.

Isaac's mum Sheree Trueman has been worried about her son, fearing his schizophrenia is resurfacing. Not wanting Sheree to worry, Lola reassures her, insisting that Isaac is fine.

Meanwhile, Ruby Fowler is in the office at the club, chatting to Jean Slater. As Ruby opens up about everything that's been going on with her recently, Jean is sympathetic.

The pair are surprised when all of a sudden, Isaac bursts into the room, saying he has something to talk to Ruby about. What does he want from her and will Isaac's increasingly erratic behaviour leave Ruby and Jean in a tricky situation?

Bernadette Taylor contemplates taking more slimming tablets. (Image credit: BBC)

Bernadette Taylor is still desperate to lose some more weight so she can be a surrogate for Rainie Highway and Stuart Highway. After begging friend Tiffany Butcher-Baker to get her some stronger slimming pills, she's hoping Tiff will come through for her. When Tiff reluctantly hands Bernie the pills, she is relieved.

Vi Highway and Rainie go to Bernie's weight loss group with her. But when she's not lost as much weight as she thought, she feels crushed, sure that she's blown her chances.

It seems that Bernie's dedication to getting herself in a good shape to be a surrogate has swayed the Highway family. Despite her earlier misgivings, Vi encourages Rainie and Stuart to give Bernie a chance. She's over-the-moon when Rainie and Bernie tell her that they've chosen her and the insemination can go ahead this week!

Mila Marwa is shocked by Kathy Beale's revelation. (Image credit: BBC)

Mila Marwa pops round to Kathy Beale's and reveals that she's got things in motion to become her younger sister Kioni Marwa's guardian. After their mum Nyangi Marwa was arrested for plotting to take Kioni for FGM, Mila has been desperate to take in her sister rather than leave her in foster care.

After Mila's girlfriend Iqra Ahmed confessed to being the one who made the call about Nyangi in a bid to protect Kioni, Mila felt she couldn't forgive Iqra for interfering in her family's affairs.

Kathy points out that Iqra would do anything for her, and has even given up a chance to see her sister Habiba Ahmed and her new baby to help out Mila.

Realising that Kathy is right, Mila goes to see Iqra and she apologises for being so hard on her. The girls are reunited and they agree to move in together.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.40 pm. Air date may change due to Euro 2020 football. All of this week's episodes are available on iPlayer from Monday 28 June.