'EastEnders' welcomes 'London's Burning' star Ross Boatman to the cast

EastEnders will welcome Ross Boatman as Harvey Monroe this summer.

EastEnders has cast Ross Boatman, best known for playing firefighter Kevin Medhurst in ITV drama London’s Burning.

The 57 year old will play Harvey Monroe, the father of Bobby Beale’s love interest, Dana.

Bobby has been dating Dana for several months, masquerading as successful businessman "Robert Hills". Dana is unaware of his big secret — that he murdered sister Lucy back in 2014.

Harvey is a proud family man from the East End town of Bow, who has raised Dana on his own. He’s described as being "traditional, fiercely protective and will do anything to keep Dana safe" — so how will he react if he discovers his beloved daughter is dating a killer?

EastEnders is a dream come true

Says Boatman of his new role, “Some actors long for all the glamour of the Hollywood hills. Others dream about the bright lights of London’s West End.

“All I ever wanted was jellied eels, Albert Square and a cheeky pint at The Queen Vic.

“Words can hardly express how happy and excited I am to be here at last. I absolutely love the show, and can’t wait to get started. I feel truly blessed.”

How will Bobby Beale feel when he comes face-to-face with Dana's dad, Harvey Monroe? (Image credit: BBC)

Boatman starred in London’s Burning from 1988 to 1995, and again in 2000, and has also appeared in the likes of The Bill, A Touch of Frost, Casualty and the Lesley Manville comedy, Mum.

He was most recently on screen in Grantchester last year.

His film credits include Hard Men, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead and How I Live Now.

The RADA-trained actor is also a professional poker player, and a regular fixture at The World Series of Poker.

Says EastEnders’ executive producer Jon Sen, “We can’t wait for Ross to join us in Albert Square as Harvey. He’s perfect to play the affable father to Dana, who’s over the moon his daughter’s found a match in Bobby.

“But secrets aren’t likely to stay hidden on the Square, so Bobby’s attempts at re-invention may well be futile.

“We’re looking forward to Harvey’s arrival — he’ll certainly shake up the Beale family dynamics.”

Boatman will make his Walford debut later in the Summer.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings.