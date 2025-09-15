EastEnders spoilers: Vicki has a FIGHT with Zoe!

There's a fight on the Square between Vicki and Zoe on EastEnders!

Vicki Fowler (played by Alice Haig) is happy to have her older sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) home again on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, it's not long before the sisters clash over Vicki's unpaid debt.



Vicki and her partner, Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), owe Sharon a considerable amount of money after she helped them settle a debt caused by Ross's teenage son, Joel (Max Murray).



After getting into an argument with Sharon over the unpaid money, Vicki storms out of the house and gets into a fight with Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan)!



Sharon still has her own score to settle with Zoe after all these years.



But she is stopped in her tracks when Zoe drops a SHOCK bombshell revelation...

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) gets punched during a fight between Vicki and Zoe on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Zoe confides in her former flame Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is impressed by a sparky girl called Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness, from the Sky TV drama series, Save Me) who comes looking for a job at The Albert.



However, it's not long before both Cindy and Jasmine manage to get on the WRONG side of Jean Slater (Gillian Wright)...

ELSEWHERE, Peter Beale (Thomas Law) goes for a drink with Demi (Lucy Edington-Brown).



But he could be in trouble when Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) sees them together...



Will Penny tell her cousin/Peter's fiancee, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa), what he is up to?

Will Cindy give newcomer Jasmine a job at The Albert on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Peter sneaks off for a drink with Demi on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer