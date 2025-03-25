EastEnders star reveals surprise Dirty Den twist for returnee Vicki Fowler

By published

Vicki Fowler is back in EastEnders next week after a 21-year absence.

EastEnders, Vicki Fowler
(Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Vicki Fowler will have elements of her infamous dad, ‘Dirty’ Den Watts when she returns to Walford from Australia next week.

Vicki is something of a heritage character but has been absent from fictional E20 since 2004, when she moved down under with then-boyfriend Spencer Moon, younger brother of Alfie.

Asked what we can expect from Vicki in 2025, Andor star Alice Haig, who has been cast in the role - formerly played by Scarlett Alice Johnson - tells us, “Chris [Clenshaw], who was the exec producer when we started, was like, ‘I’m really interested in her parents and where she has come from.’

“So you want to take elements from [mum] Michelle’s down-to-earth, gritty kind of nature, and then Dirty Den’s lying and that twinkle. That was really exciting to me, so rather than trying to fit into what the character was before, you’re thinking about her roots.”

Alice adds, “I only found out close to when we started filming who the character was that I was playing, because it was super secret. So then I did loads of research, watching old bits of Michelle.

“I was lucky because Vicki was only in it as a late teenager/grown-up for about a year, and it was over 20 years ago, and how much do we change in 20 years? A lot! So I did feel like she was a blank canvas.”

EastEnders spoilers, Ross, Vicki Fowler

Ross and Vicki are hiding a secret. (Image credit: BBC)

Vicki arrives in Walford for the funeral of her Uncle Martin (James Bye) and brings along her new partner Ross (Alex Walkinshaw of Holby City and The Bill fame) and his teenage son Joel (newcomer Max Murray)

Ross, it transpires, has an ulterior motive for returning to Blighty, as he has a debt to pay off and hopes that Vicki can tap up her sister Sharon Watts for money.

Alice admits to suffering huge nerves on joining the BBC1 soap and says it was “totally bonkers” to come face-to-face with icons such as Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon, and Adam Woodyatt, who plays Vicki’s great cousin Ian Beale.

“My first scene was with Adam and it was so weird, stepping onto the market and thinking, ‘It’s Ian Beale,’” she tells us.

“On my very first day, Tish very sweetly came to find me, to introduce herself to make sure I felt welcome. That was such a lovely thing to do, and it made me feel so comfortable.

“She was just glorious from that moment on. It has been a joy to work with her, and she has been amazing. It’s such a positive atmosphere to come into.”

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Alison Slade
Alison Slade
Soaps Editor
Alison Slade has over 20 years of experience as a TV journalist and has spent the vast majority of that time as Soap Editor of TV Times magazine.  She is passionate about the ability of soaps to change the world by presenting important, issue-based stories about real people in a relatable way. There are few soap actors that she hasn’t interviewed over the years, and her expertise in the genre means she has been called upon as a judge numerous times for The British Soap Awards and the BAFTA TV Awards.

When she is not writing about soaps, watching soaps, or interviewing people who are in soaps, she loves going to the theatre, taking a long walk or pottering about at home, obsessing over Farrow and Ball paint.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about eastenders
EastEnders spoilers, Ross

EastEnders’ newbie Alex Walkinshaw auditioned for another Walford role - and it might surprise you!
EastEnders spoilers, Sonia Jackson

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia in turmoil as she is faced with the unthinkable
EastEnders spoilers, Ross

EastEnders’ newbie Alex Walkinshaw auditioned for another Walford role - and it might surprise you!
See more latest
Most Popular
EastEnders spoilers, Ross
EastEnders’ newbie Alex Walkinshaw auditioned for another Walford role - and it might surprise you!
Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani’s big drunken mistake?
Kate Mansi as Kristina upset in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Kristina’s revenge plot against Ava lands someone in else in the hospital?
Jason Thompson as Billy speaking in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy teaming with Aristotle Dumas to take down Victor?
David Blaine Do Not Attempt
How to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt: stream the documentary series online or on TV
David Blaine: Do Not Attempt
David Blaine: Do Not Attempt premieres tonight on National Geographic
Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light sequel premieres on PBS tonight
John Oliver on Last Week Tonight
Why Last Week Tonight is not new tonight, March 23
Sunrisers Hyderabad&#039;s captain Pat Cummins celebrates taking a wicket
How to watch IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: stream match 2 IPL 2025 — Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bowl
Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter
Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter premieres tonight on Lifetime
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch