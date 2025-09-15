EastEnders spoilers: Stacey and Lily LEAVE Albert Square?

Will Stacey and her daughter Lily soon be moving to Brazil on EastEnders?

Is Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner) starting to reconsider her future in Walford on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



After receiving an invite from her brother Sean in Brazil, Stacey goes ahead and books flights for her and teenage daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) to join him in South America.



But Stacey's BIG news gets a mixed reaction from others.



Stacey's mum Jean (Gillian Wright) is secretly hurt that they are making plans to leave.



While Lily wonders how Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) will react to the news of her departure, considering the teenagers have a baby daughter Charli together...

In a surprise turn of events, Lauren Branning (Jacquline Jossa) wants to meet the MYSTERY mum Demi (Lucy Edington-Brown), who has befriended her fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law).



Peter is both surprised and alarmed when he finds Lauren, her cousin Penny (Kitty Castledine) and Demi having a laugh together in Bridge Street Cafe!



After discovering that Lauren is bored and wants more excitement in their relationship, Peter starts to make a plan...



ELSEWHERE, Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) wastes no time in asking Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) out on a date!



But Jasmine's new boss, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), once again warns her to steer clear of the troublesome Branning.



Will Jasmine take Cindy's advice and reject Oscar?

