EastEnders spoilers: Stacey and Lily LEAVE Albert Square?
Airs Thursday 25 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Is Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner) starting to reconsider her future in Walford on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
After receiving an invite from her brother Sean in Brazil, Stacey goes ahead and books flights for her and teenage daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) to join him in South America.
But Stacey's BIG news gets a mixed reaction from others.
Stacey's mum Jean (Gillian Wright) is secretly hurt that they are making plans to leave.
While Lily wonders how Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) will react to the news of her departure, considering the teenagers have a baby daughter Charli together...
In a surprise turn of events, Lauren Branning (Jacquline Jossa) wants to meet the MYSTERY mum Demi (Lucy Edington-Brown), who has befriended her fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law).
Peter is both surprised and alarmed when he finds Lauren, her cousin Penny (Kitty Castledine) and Demi having a laugh together in Bridge Street Cafe!
After discovering that Lauren is bored and wants more excitement in their relationship, Peter starts to make a plan...
ELSEWHERE, Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) wastes no time in asking Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) out on a date!
But Jasmine's new boss, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), once again warns her to steer clear of the troublesome Branning.
Will Jasmine take Cindy's advice and reject Oscar?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
