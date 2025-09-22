EastEnders spoilers: Peter asks Lauren to MARRY him!
Airs Monday 29 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) wants more excitement in her relationship with Peter Beale (Thomas Law) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
However, she is NOT expecting him to plan a SURPRISE wedding!
On today's episode of the BBC soap, Peter enlists the help of his family to pull-off his romantic plans.
Unaware of the wedding plans, Lauren's cousin Penny (Kitty Castledine) starts to sense that she may not be happy with the current state of her relationship...
But both Lauren and Penny are in for a SHOCK when they enter the Vic to meet Peter for a drink, where he gets down on bended knee and asks Lauren to marry him!
What will she say?
Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) BIG travel plans have run into trouble.
Stacey's teenage daughter, Lily (Lillia Turner), doesn't want to move to Brazil to live with Stacey's brother, Sean.
Lily wants to stay in Walford with her young daughter, Charli.
Will Stacey change her mind and stick around for Lily's sake?
Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is worried when he notices a gang watching Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat.
This is clearly connected to Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) secretly using Kojo's place for their illegal drug dealing.
Things take a violent turn when Okie is found, having been beaten-up by the rival drugs gang!
Harry continues to struggle with his guilt over involving his mate Kojo in the increasingly dangerous goings-on...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
