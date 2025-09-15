EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts is BACK!

After an extended visit to Australia, Sharon returns home to Albert Square on EastEnders.

Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) returns to Albert Square on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Sharon made a sudden departure from Walford earlier this year, following the funeral of Martin Fowler.



She has since been staying with her long-time friend, Michelle Fowler, in Australia.



But when Sharon steps foot back on the Square on today's episode of the BBC soap, she is shocked to see Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan)...



Sharon still blames Zoe for her part in causing the death of her dad Den in the Vic 20 years ago.



So she wastes no time in confronting Zoe...



MEANWHILE, the Slater family is still in shock after their ordeal at the Vic.



Kat (Jessie Wallace), her husband Alfie (Shane Richie) and family relative Stacey (Lacey Turner) all remain suspicious as Zoe continues to avoid questions about her past.



Will the truth soon come to light about the connection between Zoe and Max Branning (Jake Wood)?

Kat has questions for daughter Zoe after the dangerous turn of events at the Vic on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Sleeping With Your Cousin's Ex! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) causes tension between her son Peter (Thomas Law) and his fiancee, Lauren Branning (Jaqueline Jossa), when she moves into No.25.



Peter befriends a young mum Demi (Lucy Edington-Brown) at baby Jimmy's sensory class.



But it's clear that Demi fancies Peter!



PLUS, Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) continues to worry about cash, after his social media influencer girlfriend Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) accidentally destroys her camera equipment.

Dishy dad Peter catches the eye of another mum on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy moves into No.25 with Peter and Lauren on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim and Howie face more money troubles on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer