EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts is BACK!
Airs Monday 22 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) returns to Albert Square on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Sharon made a sudden departure from Walford earlier this year, following the funeral of Martin Fowler.
She has since been staying with her long-time friend, Michelle Fowler, in Australia.
But when Sharon steps foot back on the Square on today's episode of the BBC soap, she is shocked to see Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan)...
Sharon still blames Zoe for her part in causing the death of her dad Den in the Vic 20 years ago.
So she wastes no time in confronting Zoe...
MEANWHILE, the Slater family is still in shock after their ordeal at the Vic.
Kat (Jessie Wallace), her husband Alfie (Shane Richie) and family relative Stacey (Lacey Turner) all remain suspicious as Zoe continues to avoid questions about her past.
Will the truth soon come to light about the connection between Zoe and Max Branning (Jake Wood)?
Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) causes tension between her son Peter (Thomas Law) and his fiancee, Lauren Branning (Jaqueline Jossa), when she moves into No.25.
Peter befriends a young mum Demi (Lucy Edington-Brown) at baby Jimmy's sensory class.
But it's clear that Demi fancies Peter!
PLUS, Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) continues to worry about cash, after his social media influencer girlfriend Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) accidentally destroys her camera equipment.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
