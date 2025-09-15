EastEnders spoilers: Is Zoe telling the TRUTH?

Zoe's bombshell revelation leaves everyone wondering if she is telling the truth on EastEnders...

Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) is in a spin after Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) startling revelation on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tempers flare at the Vic and landlady Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) chucks both Sharon and her sister Vicki (Alice Haig) out of the pub!



Sharon is unsure what to believe.



Is Zoe telling the truth?



Meanwhile, Kat challenges daughter Zoe about WHAT she has revealed.



After all, Zoe hasn't exactly been forthcoming about filling in the blanks about what has been going on in her life over the past 20 years.



Could Zoe's revelation have anything to do with the teenage son she gave up for adoption?

Kat confronts daughter Zoe over her bombshell revelation on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon has a heart-to-heart with Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) confronts Peter Beale (Thomas Law) over his SECRET date with another woman, Demi (Lucy Edington-Brown), at the Vic.



However, before Peter gets the chance to come clean, his fiancee, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), finds a flirty message from Demi on his phone...

At The Albert, Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) makes a good impression on boss Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).



Jasmine also makes an impression on Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier).



But Cindy has some words of warning for Jasmine about the troublesome lad!

Will Peter tell Lauren about his "date" with Demi on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

WHO does Jasmine catch the eyes of on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer