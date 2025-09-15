EastEnders spoilers: Is Zoe telling the TRUTH?
Airs Wednesday 24 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) is in a spin after Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) startling revelation on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Tempers flare at the Vic and landlady Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) chucks both Sharon and her sister Vicki (Alice Haig) out of the pub!
Sharon is unsure what to believe.
Is Zoe telling the truth?
Meanwhile, Kat challenges daughter Zoe about WHAT she has revealed.
After all, Zoe hasn't exactly been forthcoming about filling in the blanks about what has been going on in her life over the past 20 years.
Could Zoe's revelation have anything to do with the teenage son she gave up for adoption?
Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) confronts Peter Beale (Thomas Law) over his SECRET date with another woman, Demi (Lucy Edington-Brown), at the Vic.
However, before Peter gets the chance to come clean, his fiancee, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), finds a flirty message from Demi on his phone...
At The Albert, Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) makes a good impression on boss Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).
Jasmine also makes an impression on Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier).
But Cindy has some words of warning for Jasmine about the troublesome lad!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
