The Night Manager season 2 is finally happening

The Night Manager season 2 is in the works, and Tom Hiddleston is back on board!

Deadline (opens in new tab)has revealed that a second series of the hugely popular John le Carré adaptation is finally coming along at Prime Video and the BBC after rumors of a second series have been swirling for years.

The thrilling first season of The Night Manager aired on the BBC and iPlayer and AMC in the US and revolved around Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), the titular night manager at a hotel in Cairo who was drafted in by a member of a British Foreign Office taskforce investigating the illegal arms trade to infiltrate the inner circle of on English billionaire, Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) and spy on him.

According to Deadline's report, the series has not yet been formally greenlit by either party, though The Night Manager season 2 is set to receive a two-season order, meaning Jonathan Pine might have plenty more trouble ahead of him.

Furthermore, the site claims that the second season will begin filming later this year in South America and London, and further claims that this next installment will be written by the original writer, David Farr.

If you're wondering what Jonathan Pine will be grappling with this time around, we've already got an idea of what to expect. The second series is set in the present day and directly follows on from where we left off. Roper has been taken away by the Syrians, and Jonathan Pine is informed that the billionaire has died two years later. His troubles are far from over though, as he's expected to face up to an even greater, deadlier challenge.

Along with Hiddleston—who is due to return to Disney Plus as Marvel's trickster in Loki season 2 later this year— and Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager also featured The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander (The White Lotus season 2) and David Harewood (Supergirl) among its cast and went on to inspired several subsequent adaptations of John le Carré's work.

The Night Manager was well-received by audiences and critics alike and landed two Emmys for director Susanne Bier and composer Victor Reyes and three Golden Globes for Hiddleson, Colman and Laurie.

The Night Manager is available to stream on Prime Video.