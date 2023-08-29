The Price is Right Bob Barker tribute to air in primetime

Drew Carey and the CBS family will celebrate the life and legacy of legendary TV host and icon Bob Barker with The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker.

The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker premieres Thursday, August 31, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount Plus. The special will also air on Monday, September 4, in The Price is Right's regular weekday time slot at 11 am ET/PT.

The hour-long special will feature important moments from across Barker's illustrious career, including his first appearance as host in 1972 when the show was called The New Price is Right and the announcement that the show would move from 30 minutes to a full hour. Fans will also get to revisit the episode when Plinko was first introduced and when Barker announced that CBS was naming the show's soundstage "The Bob Barker Studio."

Other key moments from the special include guest appearances, video montages and a look back at when Adam Sandler read his poem "Ode to Bob Barker" during the CBS special A Celebration of Bob Barker's 50 Years in Television.

"This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of The Price is Right fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment," said Margot Wain, senior vice president of daytime programs. "Bob was one-of-a-kind; he'll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist and, as he would put it, 'a loyal friend and true.' We're so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way."

Over the years, Barker was a companion to countless children home from school during sick days and used his platform to help animals. He ended every broadcast with what became his iconic catchphrase: "help control the pet population, have your pet spayed or neutered."

Barker passed away on August 26 at the age of 99. He hosted the popular daytime game show from 1972 to 2007, cementing his place in the annals of television history as one of the greatest TV hosts of all time while also endearing himself to generations of fans.