The return of 'Behind the Music' sees the return of the best of the 1980s and '90s

One of the best series of the golden age of MTV is about to see its reboot on Paramount+. And when Behind the Music gets going again on July 29, it's going to do so with some of the biggest names of the 1980s and '90s.

The first half of the new season will include names Fat Joe, Bret Michaels (of Poison), Busta Rhymes, Huey Lewis, and LL Cool J. And it'll kick things off on July 29 with Rick Martin.

The second half of the season will include the previously announced episode with Jennifer Lopez, and more to be named later.

Here's the lineup for the first half of the new season of Behind the Music:

Ricky Martin: July 29

LL Cool J: July 29

Huey Lewis: August 5

Busta Rhymes: August 12

Duran Duran: August 19

New Kids On The Block: August 26

Bret Michaels: September 2

Fat Joe: September 9

To get the latest updates on them and more, you'll need a subscription to Paramount+. (That's the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access.) Paramount+ runs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year if you don't mind advertising. Or you can get it for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year without ads on most shows. Just note that the cheaper option doesn't include a live stream of your local CBS affiliate, though you will still be able to watch regional NFL games. It also doesn't allow for any streaming in 4K resolution, or the ability to download shows for offline viewing.

Paramount+ also is where you'll find all things Star Trek, including the new seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Paramount+ also is where you'll find the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe, including the new spinoffs.

You'll be able to watch Behind the Music and all the other new original shows on Paramount+ on just about every streaming platform out there. That means Paramount+ on Roku, or Paramount+ on Amazon Fire TV — and that takes care of the two biggest platforms on the planet. You also can watch Paramount+ on Apple TV, or on Android TV or Google TV. It's also on a smattering of smart TV systems, and you can watch Paramount+ in a web browser.