The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' sequel now has an official release date

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has received a release date of April 8, 2022. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the aptly titled sequel, was dropped on Twitter by the Sonic Movie account along with a teaser.

The blue speedster is back in what appears to be with the same snarky but lovable attitude. The tweet announcement read:

“Groundbreaking. Thought-provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022."

Sonic fans may recognize the number two in the sequel’s logo uses Tails’ tail, a character who appeared at the very end of the first movie in the end credit scenes, so the inclusion should come as no surprise. Tails is a character who is just as well known as Sonic, appearing in multiple videos and animated series alongside the blue hedgehog.

The first Sonic movie was met with backlash following the adverse reaction to the first trailer in 2019. The film's release was delayed by three months to redesign Sonic. The amount of effort put into the redesign turned out to be well worth it. The movie received praise when it was finally released in February 2020. Sonic the Hedgehog was incredibly self-aware in the ways that mattered, included enough references for longtime fans, and did enough to break away from the things that usually make video game adaptations less than stellar.

The sequel's official date comes just a few weeks after an announcement from Netflix about an upcoming Sonic animated series. The new series slated to release sometime in 2022, Sonic Prime, will be 24-episodes and features Sonic in an adventure where the fate of a new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. The 1991 Sonic animated series and 2003’s Sonic X are currently available to stream on Netflix.