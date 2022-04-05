The Split director confirms exciting cameo for This Morning presenter

The Split is back on our screens, with the third and final series focusing on Hannah (Nicola Walker) and Nathan Stern (Stephen Mangan) as they try to have a 'good divorce', but that's easier said than done.

For the past couple of seasons, we've followed divorce lawyer Hannah as she supports others with their cases, but now she's faced with her own failed marriage and the repercussions of that in the thrilling third season.

With The Split season 3 set to be the conclusion of the story, director Dee Koppang has teased some 'fun cameos' to look forward to as we prepare to say goodbye to the series.

Speaking to Radio Times, Dee revealed: "There are some really fun cameos. We've got Lindsay Duncan and Jemima Rooper, and we've got Lily Cole and Tom Reese Harris."

But perhaps the most unexpected cameo is for This Morning presenter Dermot O'Leary, who Dee revealed has a 'blink and you'll miss it' appearance. Dee has been married to Dermot since 2012.

She added: "And my husband pops up in a very, very funny blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo playing himself in it as well, which is good. Playing a breakfast TV presenter.

"It was just a very organic thing. It really is blink-and-you’ll-miss-it – it's a tiny, tiny moment."

Deborah Findlay, Annabel Scholey, Nicola Walker and Fiona Button in The Split. (Image credit: (C) Sister)

Speaking about how Dermot O'Leary's cameo happened, Dee explained: "There's a lovely moment in the script where it says one of the characters is being interviewed by a TV presenter and I was like, 'Well, I might be able to help with that.' So yeah, he came down to set for the day, which was very fun."

The Split season 3 is six episodes in total, all of which are available on-demand for those who prefer to binge-watch or can't watch when it airs live. Although we won't be seeing any more episodes, it does sound like season 3 is going out with a bang.

Creator Abi Morgan revealed: "In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage. Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed and hearts are broken as Noble Hale Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world."

The Split season 3 is available on BBC1 and iPlayer.