The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaves Netflix tonight, but immediately heads to another major streaming service

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is leaving Netflix after spending most of the summer in the Netflix Top 10. Of course, all good things come to an end, but there's a silver lining because you won't have to wait long to watch it again. If you're a fan of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and all of their friends, we have everything you need to know about where you can stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie next.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is leaving Netflix for Peacock . The last day to watch the popular movie on Netflix is Tuesday, October 2, but the good news is that it will be available in the Peacock movie library the very next day, Wednesday, October 3.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in April 2023. Mario and his friends grabbed a lot of coins on opening weekend, bringing in over $146 million dollars at the domestic box office before going on to gross over $1.3 billion dollars worldwide. Despite being a movie geared toward kids, there's no doubt it was also designed to appeal to parents who played the wildly popular Nintendo games when they were younger.

Another huge draw is that the movie features an all-star cast. Everyone who is anyone seems to be in the movie, down to fun cameos featuring obscure characters from the game. The main voice cast includes Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), who provided the voice of Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) as Princess Peach, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu) as Toad and Jack Black (School of Rock) as Bowser.

The beloved Super Mario characters have been featured in movies and series before, but nothing has come close to touching the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Not surprisingly, a sequel is already in the works and is slated for a 2026 release; there's no word as of this writing about which members of the original voice cast will return.

To watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service. You can find several subscription options below.