The Tower season 3 gets release date with four parts stripped across a week

The Tower season 3 will be stripped across a week on ITV1 in September to make it a TV event.

The new four-part drama will begin on Monday, September 2 at 9 pm on ITV1, then it will be shown on subsequent nights in the same slot with the finale on Thursday, September 5.

It's a big week of ITV crime drama with the John Simm series, Grace season 4, also starting that week on Sunday, September 1.

Gemma Whelan stars (Image credit: Mammoth Screen for ITV)

The Tower has been hugely popular, with Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan at its heart as DS Sarah Collins. She is joined again by Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama, a part for which she was BAFTA-nominated for in the first series. Also back are Emmett J Scanlan (The Fall) as DI Kieran Shaw and Jimmy Akingbola (Bel-Air) as DC Steve Bradshaw.

Describing her character, Gemma once told us: "What I like about Sarah is her moral compass is exactly North/South. It's so direct. As a police officer, she's very by-the-book, which makes things interesting because this whole show is about the minutiae of policing and how perhaps protocol is broken in order to save a life. Sarah is very black and white; she's surrounded by people who are much more flexible, while she's very inflexible."

The Tower 3: Gallowstree Lane is based on Kate London's third novel, and is adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson.

Although we don't have an official plot for the third series, we do know what happened in the book. The book sees a major investigation into a criminal network. But the police's plans to bring down the network are thrown into chaos when a teenager is killed on Gallowstree Lane.

It's unclear at this stage whether there will be a fourth series of The Tower. You can catch up with the first two series of The Tower now on ITVX. We have a full Autumn drama 2024 preview with more shows to enjoy plus a guide to the best ITV dramas. The first series debuted with 5.4 million viewers on ITV.

The Tower season 3 begins on Monday, September 2 at 9 pm on ITV1 (see a TV guide for full listings).