The Voice fans call for guest judge to be a permanent fixture on the show after she 'lights up' the stage

The Voice fans were treated to an exciting new arrival on the judging panel on behalf of Tom Jones.

Last night's episode of The Voice, (which aired Saturday 14th October 2024) TV legend Hannah Waddington.

Viewers were delighted to see Hannah on screens, with many calling for her to be made a permanent fixture on the show.

'Can we please get Hannah Waddingham on the proper panel next year?' wrote one fan of the show on X (formerly Twitter).

#TheVoiceUKOctober 12, 2024

While another wrote, 'Someone needs to hurry up and get Hannah Waddingham as a judge on a talent show!!'

Someone needs to hurry up and get Hannah Waddingham as a judge on a talent show !!October 13, 2024

But some The Voice viewers had criticism of Hannah's appearance on the show, purely due to where it fell in the series, with another writing, 'It’s basically my favourite show in the world, but in what universe is the actual Queen of Everything, Hannah Waddingham, a first heat sitter? She’s semi-final at least.'

It's basically my favourite show in the world, but in what universe is the actual Queen of Everything, Hannah Waddingham, a first heat sitter? She's semi-final at least. #paotyOctober 9, 2024

While another said, 'If I had an AI computer as my guest judge and I came out and found out another group had Hannah Waddingham, I fear I would kms.'

If I had an AI computer as my guest judge and I came out and found out another group had Hannah Waddingham, I fear I would kms😭 #TheVoiceOctober 13, 2024

While another said of the AI judge, 'Added nothing, except slight awkwardness. Especially after having guest Hannah Waddingham light up the judging panel.'

Added nothing, except slight awkwardness. Especially after having guest Hannah Waddingham light up the judging panel.October 12, 2024

'Hannah Waddingham on #TheVoiceUK last night was absolutely exceptional,' wrote another viewer on the social media platform.

Hannah Waddingham on #TheVoiceUK last night was absolutely exceptionalOctober 13, 2024

While another shared a throwback clip, writing, 'With the voice uk today, gotta bring back my favorite clip of hannah waddingham being asked about sir tom jones.'

with the voice uk today, gotta bring back my favorite clip of hannah waddingham being asked about sir tom jones pic.twitter.com/4k6hxEZKpCOctober 13, 2024

While another wrote, 'Perfect Saturday viewing, wine, Hannah Waddingham and Sir Tom/'

Perfect Saturday viewing, wine, Hannah Waddingham and Sir Tom pic.twitter.com/WHQDEENPr4October 12, 2024

And another wrote, 'Imagine one team having Hannah Waddingham as a judge but the other with an AI judged. Nah screw that.'

Imagine one team having Hannah Waddingham as a judge but the other with an AI judged. Nah screw that. #TheVoiceUKOctober 12, 2024

While abother said, 'Hannah Waddingham with Tom Jones? oh this is so perfect.'

Hannah Waddingham with Tom Jones? oh this is so perfect. #TheVoiceUKOctober 12, 2024

The Voice continues next Saturday 19th October on ITV.