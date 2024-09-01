The Voice UK returns to ITV – but viewers are outraged by THIS format change

The Voice UK returned to screens last night with a brand new lineup, but some viewers were less than impressed about a quirk with the new format of the show.

Sir Tom Jones was joined on the judging panel by The Voice Will.i.am, McFly's Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, and LeAnn Rimes - with Tom and Danny sharing a chair.

'I’m so against having a 2 person chair. Feels so pointless,' wrote one The Voice UK viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'Two judges in one seat Why?? #TheVoice,' alongside a gif of Tom Hardy looking confused.

But other The Voice UK viewers were much more complimentary, with some praising the new lineup of judges.

'This line up of #TheVoice. Tom and Danny are 2 of my biggest inspirations and i simply love LeAnn, shes just lovely,' wrote another fan on X.

While another said, 'tom and danny from mcfly on the voice I’M SEATED.'

Meanwhile another said, 'Why have they got two of McFly as one judge on The Voice? it's weird..'

The pair opened up about how they've felt the pressure of being the first 'double-chair' judges on the show.

"I very quickly realised, you know, this isn’t about us," Tom told Virgin Radio.

"This is about the people who are coming on. And that was actually the most pressure, was sitting in the chair feeling like: 'This is someone’s career in life based on whether me and Danny, or us, pushing the button.'"

Meanwhile, Danny continued, "It’s tiring. We put a lot into it as well, it’s an emotional roller coaster.

"You’re thinking, you’re trying to do the right thing at every point in the show. Because like Tom said, it’s someone’s career, someone’s livelihood."

Tune in next weekend to see what's next on The Voice UK.

The 13th season of The Voice UK will continue on Saturday 7th September.