The Voice UK announces huge shake-up for 2024 season

The Voice UK's coaching panel will look very different for season 13...

The Voice UK returns for season 13 but some big changes are coming to the ITV singing competition this time around.

Former coaches Olly Murs and Anne-Marie have left the series, but in a show first, they will be replaced by three coaches rather than two thanks to the introduction of a new "double chair".

ITV has confirmed that Danny Jones, who was recently crowned winner of The Masked Singer UK 2024 as Piranha and his McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher will work together on the double chair and must both agree to turn around.

Danny is already familiar with The Voice Kids, where he coached alongside Pixie Lott, Ronan Keating and will.i.am.

Speaking about the opportunity, Danny and Tom said in a joint statement: "To be making The Voice UK history as the first-ever double chair combo is going to be epic and we're both ready for the challenge.

"And of course, we couldn't ask to be in greater company than our fellow Voice family members Emma, Will, Sir Tom and LeAnn. Roll on the talent!"

Meanwhile, country music legend LeAnn Rimes has joined the series as Anne-Marie's replacement and will join will.i.am and Tom Jones.

Speaking about joining the show, LeAnn said: "I'm truly excited and grateful to take on the role of coach on The Voice UK and to be joining an epic panel of coaches.

LeAnn Rimes joins The Voice UK. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Being able to work with and nurture emerging, vibrant talent in the UK represents a new chapter of my heartfelt connection with the wonderful fans I've had deep ties with for decades.

"I'm looking forward to offering my heart and guidance, sharing what I've learned through my own musical journey, and discovering the extraordinary talent that the UK is renowned for."

Speaking about the changes, long-running coach will.i.am said: "We are switching it up with three new Coaches and a twist to our Red Chair seating, welcoming the youngest-ever GRAMMY Award-winner LeAnn Rimes, and the amazing Danny Jones and his McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher."

He added: "And it's an honour to be teaming up for the 12th time with national treasure and musician extraordinaire Sir Tom Jones."

The new season is set to air on ITV1 at the end of the year, but we don't have a confirmed date just yet.

The Voice UK airs on ITV1 and ITVX.