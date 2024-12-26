ABC's The Year: 2024 special looks back at the biggest news and events of the past year

The past year was, in a word, eventful, and before you ring in 2025, you can take a look back at all that's transpired these last 365 days with The Year: 2024 special airing tonight on ABC.

On Thursday, December 26 at 9pm Eastern Time, join Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts as she hosts the 14th annual year-end special, which spotlights memorable moments from the year, "from major news events and pop-culture stories in the news to the breakout stars, heroes and changemakers who dominated headlines and social media," per ABC. A major topic will unsurprisingly be the 2024 presidential race, with insights from ABC News' political team as well as exclusive interviews with Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump and senior advisor to President-elect Trump Lynne Patton.

There will be interviews from notable folks including musicians Elton John, Teddy Swims and Shaboozey, Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter, Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, The Golden Bachelorette's Joan Vassos, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and The Breakfast Club cohost Charlamagne tha God. The two-hour primetime special will also feature commentary from ABC News anchors, correspondents and contributors including World News Tonight's David Muir and Linsey Davis, Nightline's Juju Chang, 20/20's Deborah Roberts, ABC News correspondent Will Reeve and Roberts' GMA cohorts Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer.

To watch The Year: 2024 tonight, you're going to need access to ABC. Handily, anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch the special live on the alphabet network. If you're not able to tune into ABC's broadcast tonight, the primetime special will also be available to stream on Hulu beginning tomorrow, December 27.

As for New Year's Eve itself, ABC will be saying farewell to '24 with the return of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on 8pm ET on Tuesday, December 31. Similarly, you can tune into that special via ABC or Hulu.

Trailer: ‘The Year: 2024 with Robin Roberts’ | Dec. 26th at 9/8c on ABC - YouTube Watch On

Check out a preview of The Year: 2024 before tuning into the retrospective special tonight at 9pm ET on ABC.