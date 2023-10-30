The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley's plans for Tucker BACKFIRE?

During the week of October 23 on The Young and the Restless, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) finally returned to Genoa City. Viewers know she was staying in Paris trying to gather her thoughts after her marriage to Tucker (Trevor St. John) seemingly fell apart.

Briefly recapping, weeks ago she expressed her desire to reconcile with her family and return to Jabot, effectively abandoning her plans to launch Simply Ashley with Tucker. He was beyond upset with her sudden change of heart. Ashley was taken aback by his response, leading the two to call it quits. He immediately returned to Genoa City on a quest to get revenge on the Abbotts and strip them of Jabot, blaming the family for the quick demise of his marriage. So what brings Ashley back to town?

Well, during the week of October 16, Devon (Bryton James) convinced his biological father to try to repair his relationship with Ashley. Surprisingly, Tucker took Devon's advice and sent his wife a text asking if their relationship was salvageable. Without hesitation, Ashley rejected his notion. However, his reaching out seems to be the catalyst for her resurfacing in town.

Trevor St. John in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

While Ashley was away, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) kept her up to date about Tucker's plans to come after the Abbotts. Ashley feels she could be the secret weapon to stop her husband. She claimed she knows him better than anyone and since he reached out to her, she alluded to pretending that she's still willing to give Tucker a second chance in an effort to play the role of a Trojan Horse.

Understandably, Jack doesn't back the idea as Tucker can be a bit unpredictable and worries about the scheme going wrong. Billy (Jason Thompson) on the other hand, not surprisingly supports his sister's plans. Billy has been committed to stooping to whatever level he has to in order to take Tucker down and sees Ashley's plan as a good one. However, his support may change if Ashley's fake reconciliation with Tucker appears a bit too real for comfort.

With all that said, is Jack right? Should Ashley abandon her idea because it's too risky and bound to backfire?

We tend to think so.

Peter Bergman and Eileen Davidson in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Tucker is one of the most cunning people in Genoa City. While love typically blinds many people and causes them to lean toward being naive, people like Tucker, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) are usually always suspicious of everyone's angle in their relationships.

Tucker may see a scheme from Ashley for what it is. He may even pretend to fall victim to Ashley's fake overtures all in an effort to later turn the tables on her and the Abbotts.

If Tucker were in a position where he turns the tables on Ashley, he could take things further and gain enough information to file the lawsuit against her we long have suspected was coming. Whether he sues her for breach of contract as it pertains to Simply Ashley or sues her for a stake in her interest in Jabot because we don't know if the couple signed a prenup before getting hitched, Ashley could make things worse by playing games with Tucker's heart.

Trevor St. John in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then there's also the possibility that Ashley's plan backfires in the sense that she finds herself really wanting to reunite with her husband. After all, she and Tucker may be at odds, but their love for one another didn't just disappear. Could he persuade her to give him another chance?

We'll be watching to see what happens because we have a feeling Tucker is just getting started with his latest round of chaos. Especially when you consider that Audra (Zuleyka Silver) managed to recruit Kyle (Michael Mealor) to Tucker's side.