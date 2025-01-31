The Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire’s lie comes back to haunt her?

With The Young and the Restless Newman family breathing a sigh of relief now that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise) are allegedly dead (although, Ian was confirmed to be very much alive in the episode airing on January 30), the powerful family looks to move on.

Zeroing in on Claire (Hayley Erin), on some level she’s felt responsible for Jordan’s latest round of terror as Jordan came back to Genoa City for her. This sentiment was made evident when she took it upon herself to devise the plan to poison her great-aunt to spare her family from her relentless attacks. While Claire’s scheme didn’t go exactly to plan, Jordan is gone and now Claire is left to deal with the aftermath.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on January 31, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) shows up to the tack house to check in on his girlfriend. He’s relieved that she’s okay and happy to hear that Victor (Eric Braeden) will recover from the gunshot wound. As she starts to share what happened, things get interesting.

Specifically asking about Jordan and the poison, Claire tells a fib and makes Kyle believe Jordan brought the poison on her own. A story consistent with the one Victor told Chance (Conner Floyd). Claire also doesn’t bring up the fact that she spearheaded a murder pact with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to actually kill Jordan in the first place.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Perhaps due to Claire’s stoic nature in recounting the night’s events (which Kyle brings up), or maybe because he’s known the Newmans long enough to know the family often closes ranks at Victor’s direction and isn’t always forthcoming with daming information, Kyle appears skeptical that he’s getting the full truth from Claire. However, she simply notes that some parts of that night have to remain a secret between her, her grandmother and her mother. So for now, Claire’s amended version of the truth puts the issue to bed for Kyle. Unfortunately, we think Claire’s lies may one day come back to haunt her and present a problem for her relationship with Kyle.

While Kyle may not be sorry Jordan is dead, he may not be thrilled to learn one day that it was Claire’s poisonous tea that killed her. It’s true that Jordan voluntarily drank the cup, but Claire had every intention of killing her. It’s possible Kyle would become very upset to learn that his girlfriend was willing to go to such lengths.

He knows all about Claire’s past and this revelation could push him to worry that Claire hasn’t changed as much as he thought she had. Not to mention, Kyle spent years dealing with Summer (Allison Lanier) and her lies, and might not want another relationship where lies play a part.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re wondering how Kyle even finds out the truth, we can imagine a couple of scenarios in which that occurs. For example, Summer is a Newman too, and she could catch wind about what happened from Nick (Joshua Morrow). If she learns that Claire was willing to resort to murder, she’d likely sound the alarm to Kyle and question how they could have her cousin around Harrison (Redding Munsell). With Summer probably soon angling for a way to break up Claire and Kyle so she can reunite with her ex, this information could be the key to making that happen.

Allison Lanier, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now if Nick doesn’t tell Summer, which is possible considering he may want to keep her as far from this mess, we have to think Ian may play a role. Again, he’s not dead and is likely to resurface to get payback.

Given he blames Claire for Jordan’s demise, he may want to attempt to blow up her life as the perfect plot for revenge. While he obviously can’t tell Summer outright about his suspicions about Claire being a “murderer,” he could send her anonymous clues pressing Summer to do some investigating. From there, Summer could even ask Chance (Conner Floyd) some questions that eventually lead her to the truth.

Heck, speaking of Ian, he could somehow just get word to Kyle about Claire, and Kyle could piece together this puzzle himself. However, we tend to think Ian might want to use Summer, wanting to see Claire lose Kyle to another woman to cause maximum pain.

To be clear, this is all largely based on theory. However, we just don’t think anything good will come from Claire’s lie. On a related note, we wonder what Claire and Victoria will tell Cole (J. Eddie Peck).