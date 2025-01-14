The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan dumps Ian, and the split leads to a murder?

Well, it looks like The Young and the Restless’ dynamic duo officially calls it quits in the episode airing on January 14. After weeks of complaining to Ian (Ray Wise) about him not pulling his weight in their diabolical partnership, Jordan (Colleen Zenk) finally tells him they’re done.

The breakup kicks off in the seedy motel room when Jordan blasts Ian for pulling another disappearing act. He counters that he’s not a fan of her tone, and then says he was gone taking care of their business. Jordan believes he’s only been working on his agenda, and again notes he’s failed to help her with her plans for Claire (Hayley Erin) and the Newmans.

Ian tries calming Jordan down by reemphasizing his plot to weasel his way back into Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) life through Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and once that happens, connecting to Claire. Jordan wisely doubts Ian can pull any of that off and calls him out for using her to only achieve his agenda. Then she makes the big announcement that she’s going to branch out on her own to put her scheme into motion.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It becomes clear just how much Ian wasn’t that romantically into Jordan when he becomes less concerned about her wanting to leave and more concerned about what Jordan did with Sharon (Sharon Case). Since there have been no police reports about Sharon’s body being found, he questions if Jordan even killed Sharon as he asked. Of course, Jordan didn’t murder the Crimson Lights owner and currently has her chained to a sewer pipe in a hidden location.

Jordan brags to Ian about keeping Sharon alive in a secret place, which angers him. However, Jordan is unmoved and tells Ian, “...And by the way, one person’s loose ends could be another person’s insurance policy.”

Changing his approach, Ian attempts to sweet-talk Jordan into not leaving, but his words fall flat. She heads toward the door, but before she leaves, Ian issues the warning, “Turning your back on me would not be wise.”

When Jordan asks for confirmation if his words are a threat, he goes on about how it would be a shame if the police came across information about the murder of a young woman, alluding to Heather (Vail Bloom). Jordan fires back with a threat of her own, claiming if he makes that move, she’ll tell the police about Sharon’s whereabouts and frame him for her kidnapping. With a grin on her face, Jordan wishes Ian luck and exits, and he yells in frustration.

Ray Wise, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

With all that being said, we took note of the threats the duo lodged at each other, especially Ian’s comment about it not being wise of Jordan to turn her back on him and Jordan’s mention of “loose ends.” Those chilling words pushed us to consider the possibility that the two may have called it quits, but one of them is about to make sure the end of the partnership is punctuated with death.

If we had to guess, Ian may soon attempt to kill Jordan. From a motive perspective, he has plenty of it. Jordan is a loose end for him, and with her dead, he may think there’s no way that police can trace Jordan’s murder of Heather, her attempted murder of Phyllis and her drugging and kidnapping of Sharon back to him. Furthermore, the longer Jordan is able to run around Genoa City rogue, the more it could jeopardize his own plans for Mariah.

Additionally, Ian could help create the perfect scenario in which he murders Jordan to help sell the fiction that he’s a changed man. It’s not hard to imagine him following Jordan and seeing her attempt to kidnap Claire or harm one of the Newmans. But then in a staged chain of events, he appears in the nick of time to play hero and eliminate Jordan, hoping his heroism convinces Mariah that he’s different and trustworthy. With Jordan dead, that still leaves Sharon in the wind, but we have a feeling she might come to save herself or Nick (Joshua Morrow) could soon find her.

Once more, Ian killing Jordan is just a theory. In fact, we previously suspected there was a chance Victoria (Amelia Heinle) would murder the deranged woman to protect her daughter. So we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.