The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan kidnapped Sharon, but will she frame Phyllis for Sharon’s “murder”?

It’s a new year on The Young and the Restless, but the drama from 2024 is rolling over with a vengeance. The episode airing on December 30 ended with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) ambushing Sharon (Sharon Case) from behind and knocking her out with chloroform. Of course, Jordan was following Ian’s (Ray Wise) orders.

Then in the episode airing on January 2, Sharon is unconscious and tied up in Jordan’s seedy motel room. Things aren’t looking good for the Crimson Lights owner, as she’s at the mercy of not only one deranged villain, but two. To top things off, Nick (Joshua Morrow), Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith (Reylynn Caster) don’t even know she’s in trouble. The trio is more concerned with Ian being back in town.

Also in the episode airing on January 2, Nick and Faith stumble upon Mariah yelling at Ian to stay away from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), who is still a bit out of it after her “coughing fit." Mariah believes Ian did something to her wife, and he is adamant that he saved her life with his inhaler. After Nick sends the ladies inside, he rips into Ian for being up to his evil tricks again. Ian refutes the allegation and claims to be a changed man wanting to make amends. Furthermore, Ian refers to the fact that he’s now a prison chaplain.

Ray Wise, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Nick isn’t having any of it and sternly warns Ian to stay away from Mariah, Tessa and Faith. (Kudos to Nick for exercising restraint and not knocking Ian out when the “chaplain” paid Faith an ill-advised compliment.)

Before the credits roll on the episode, Faith comes to the realization that Sharon never showed up for the New Year’s Eve celebration. However, Sharon’s family has no reason to believe she’s in danger yet, as they may suspect she just had second thoughts about leaving the house for a public celebration.

Having said all of that, let’s talk about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). In the December 30th episode, she was trying to enjoy a night out with her children but was incapable of doing such with two huge chips on her shoulders. She was repulsed to see Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) in a lovey-dovey embrace after he surprised Christine in Genoa City. Phyllis’ mood was further soured seeing Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) speaking with her enemies.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Keep in mind, Phyllis has already been peeved with her besties for defending Sharon in all of this Heather chaos. In fact, Phyllis has been on a bit of a tirade lately, ripping off anyone’s head who defends Sharon. She’s had confrontations with Michael, Lauren, Nick, Sharon and even Daniel (Michael Graziadei) at one point. Phyllis hates her longtime rival and has made it no secret. With her mood soured, Phyllis abruptly left the party.

As viewers know, Ian wants Sharon dead and has set his sites on using Phyllis in his revenge scheme. Since he’s aware of Phyllis' hatred for her longtime nemesis, we think there’s a good chance he may want to frame Phyllis for Sharon’s murder. However, we should note we don’t actually believe Sharon will be killed.

If we had to guess, Ian might order Jordan to kill Sharon, but Jordan may stash her away instead as an insurance policy of sorts. Jordan has expressed her dissatisfaction with Ian a few times for him not holding up his end of their bargain and going after Claire (Hayley Erin) and the Newmans. So Jordan may not continue to do everything Ian wants until he starts “scratching her back.”

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With that being said, since Jordan has already kidnapped Sharon and her family is bound to start looking for her soon, Jordan has to do something to explain her disappearance. Jordan may plant evidence to make it look as if Phyllis did something to Sharon, maybe even killed her. It’s worth noting that after Phyllis stormed out of the New Year’s Eve celebration, she went “missing.” So if she resurfaces soon, she likely doesn’t have a great alibi to help in her defense if she’s accused of something. And people might believe the accusations given her recent Sharon-related outbursts.

For now, this is all theory, but we can’t help but think Sharon and Phyllis are both about to be trapped in Jordan and Ian’s dangerous web. The rivals may have to even rely on each other to some degree to survive this whole ordeal.