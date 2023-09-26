The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mamie FACES OFF with Nate and Jill?

Longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless are getting a treat, as Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd) makes her return back to Genoa City in the episode airing on September 26. She has close ties in town, and we’re sure every one of them will be happy to see her — well, most.

Take for example the Abbotts. Mamie worked at the Abbott Mansion for years and became a surrogate member of the family in many ways for Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland).

Speaking of family, she also has her own in town. Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) are her great-nephew and great-niece respectively as their mother Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) was Mamie’s niece. She of course has another great-nephew in town — Nate (Sean Dominic) who is the son of Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams), Mamie’s other niece. Unfortunately for the doctor-turned-Newman COO, we think his reunion with the matriarch won’t be so such a happy occasion.

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can imagine Mamie is more than annoyed with Nate for the current division in the family and is aiming to right the ship. Back in her prime on the show, she was never one to appreciate family discord. She often played peacemaker between Drucilla and Olivia when they would get into one of their disagreements, but not before calling each of the sisters out for their own parts in feuding. Which again leads us to believe she’ll call Nate out for his treacherous misdeeds.

Not only could Mamie have plenty to say about Nate stealing Elena (Brytini Sarpy) from Devon, only to cheat on her with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but she probably wants to get to the bottom of why he felt the need to try and betray Devon and Lily at Chancellor-Winters. Up until now, Nate has been rather unapologetic for crossing his cousins in business. However, could stern words from his great-aunt make him realize his ambition comes at too high a price when he alienates everyone not named Victoria?

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If she does manage to get through to him, then she’ll also need to get Lily and Devon on board to hearing him out and letting go of their anger. Mamie’s likely to make this pitch to the siblings either right before or right after she announces what may be the big news during the week of September 25. That Mamie is actually the secret new investor at Chancellor-Winters.

If our suspicion is indeed true about the business investment, Jill (Jess Walton) is going to blow a gasket. Mamie and Jill cannot stand each other, and Mamie owning a piece of Jill’s business is likely to get under the latter’s skin.

To give a brief history, Mamie was not a fan of John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) marrying Jill, who Mamie thought was a manipulative gold digger. Jill sensed Mamie didn’t like her and the two used to have some tense and shady discussions in their prime.

Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then when John and Jill split, Mamie eventually worked up the nerve to tell John that she had feelings for him, which he reciprocated. Unfortunately for Mamie, John wound up reuniting with Jill for the sake of their child, the then-young Billy.

With all that said, decades later, Mamie and Jill still don’t like each other, which was evident recently during their meeting in The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary special episodes. It’s not hard to picture that Mamie will taunt Jill as her new business partner. With that taunting comes some epic shady conversations and fireworks, and we can’t wait.